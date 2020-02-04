A popular t-shirt shop with Des Moines roots released a shirt ridiculing the Iowa caucus fracas

This isn't Raygun's only shirt poking fun at the Democratic primaries.

This isn’t Raygun’s only shirt poking fun at the Democratic primaries.
  • T-shirt brand Raygun launched a shirt mocking this year’s chaotic Iowa Caucus.
  • The garment boasts that it “Was Designed and Printed Faster Than the Caucus Results Were Released!”
  • Raygun is based in Des Moines, Iowa, where it designs and prints its in-house t-shirts.
Raygun, an apparel and merchandise brand based out of Des Moines, released a t-shirt ribbing the widely reported chaos at this year’s Iowa Democratic Caucus.

A glitchy app reportedly prompted the eagerly anticipated caucus to descend into confusion Monday night. In a first for the history of the caucus, the Democratic party was left without any official results on Tuesday morning.

And now, shoppers looking to memorialize the mess can purchase a $23 shirt that reads: “Iowa 2020: This Shirt Was Designed and Printed Faster Than the Caucus Results Were Released!”

But if any company is going to poke fun at the caucus, it’s a hometown business like Raygun. The company’s Iowa roots run deep. Van Meter, Iowa, native Mike Draper founded the apparel outfit – under the name Smash – in 2005. Raygun’s website said that Draper was inspired to run a t-shirt shop focused on apparel bearing fun, Iowa-related slogans. The Des Moines Register reported that the unionized business opened a store in Chicago over the summer, its fifth retail location.

Raygun is no stranger to timely t-shirts. Its website currently offers plenty of other shirts with designs pertaining to the Democratic primaries, President Donald Trump’s Kansas City gaffe, and “The Bachelor.”

According to Raygun’s website, its in-house shirts are designed and printed in Des Moines. Its paper and glass products are also printed and finished in Des Moines.

On Tuesday afternoon, a representative for Raygun said that the company couldn’t immediately provide comment because most of the staff was “out of the office for anti-discrimination training.”