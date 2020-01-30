This rare iPhone was designed to look like Tesla’s new Cybertruck — and it costs more than $5,000

source Caviar

Russian luxury tech company Caviar has created the Cyberphone, a modified iPhone 11 Pro that’s designed to look like Tesla’s Cybertruck.

The phone is covered in a titanium casing with an angular design that the company says was inspired by the Cybertruck’s geometry.

The Cyberphone’s price is said to start at just over $5,000, and only 99 of them will be made.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on Tesla’s new Cybertruck, this modified iPhone may be the next best thing. And like the Cybertruck itself, you’ll probably either love it or hate it.

Russian luxury tech company Caviar recently announced the Cyberphone, an iPhone 11 Pro that’s been modified to look like Tesla’s recently announced electric truck. The company says the phone’s aesthetic was inspired by the geometry of Tesla’s angular Cybertruck, which the company announced in November.

The Cybertruck quickly gained attention for several reasons, from its polarizing and unconventional design to the truck’s theatrical unveil, which involved a “cybergirl” hologram believed to be Grimes and an unexpected demo gone awry in which the vehicle’s armored glass windows were shattered on stage.

The Cyberphone may be tens of thousands of dollars cheaper than the Cybertruck it’s based on, but it’s still significantly more expensive than the average smartphone. The Cyberphone starts at $5,256, according to Mashable, and only 99 of them will be made.

Here’s a closer look at the Cyberphone.

Although the Cyberphone is a modified iPhone, it’s barely recognizable.

source Caviar

That’s because the device is encased in angular metal plates, complete with a screen cover that unfolds to function as a kickstand.

source Caviar

The company says the phone’s back panel is made of titanium.

But when taking a closer look, you’ll recognize the iPhone 11 Pro’s signature triple-lens camera.

source Caviar

Other than its unconventional appearance, the Cyberphone is just like any other iPhone 11 Pro. It has three camera lenses, runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, and has a 5.8-inch screen. The phone is also available to order in the larger 6.5-inch iPhone 11 Pro Max size.

The phone also comes in this premium leather box with Caviar’s branding on the inside.

source Caviar

And for context, here’s what Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like.

caption The Cybertruck, Tesla’s first electric pickup truck, is seen in this undated handout picture released by the company source Reuters

Check out the video from Caviar below to see more.