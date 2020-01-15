Iran’s president says he does not know what Boris Johnson ‘is thinking’ after the UK prime minister called for a Trump nuclear deal

source Getty

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attacks Boris Johnson for backing a new nuclear deal negotiated by US President Donald Trump.

The UK prime minister on Tuesday said that world leaders should be willing to scrap the current deal and replace it with a “Trump deal.”

The current deal is close to collapse after tensions between the US and Iran escalated.

Rouhani on Wednesday said he does not know what Johnson “is thinking,” adding: “Other than violate international contracts, what else has Trump done?”

Johnson’s UK government still supports the deal in its current form.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has criticised Boris Johnson after the UK prime minister said that the Iran nuclear deal should be replaced by an agreement designed by Donald Trump.

Johnson on Tuesday told the BBC that world leaders should consider scrapping the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which was completed under the presidency of Barack Obama, and “get the Trump deal instead.”

US President Trump has tweeted his thanks to Boris Johnson for his remarks.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated, “We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal.” I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

Rouhani on Wednesday said: “Europe must choose the right path and return to the nuclear deal.

“Mr Johnson, I don’t know what he’s thinking when says that instead of the nuclear deal, we should implement a Trump plan. Other than violate international contracts, what else has Trump done?” Reuters reported.

Johnson yesterday told the BBC that world leaders should be open to a new deal in order to stop Tehran developing a nuclear weapon: “Somehow or other, we’ve got to stop the Iranians acquiring a nuclear weapon,” he said.

The prime minister said that “from the American perspective, it’s a flawed deal … negotiated by President Obama.”

He added: “Let’s replace it with the Trump deal. That’s what we need to see. President Trump is a great dealmaker by his own account, and by many others.”

The JCPOA was designed to stop Iran from producing its own nuclear weapons, and set up a framework limiting the amount and degree to which Iran was allowed to enrich uranium. It took nearly a decade to negotiate.

However, Trump officially withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and last month Iran did the same after the US assassination of military commander Qassem Soleimani, leaving the deal in a moribund state.

Johnson’s government is thought to support the JCPOA in its current form, unless and until there is a viable alternative. A government source emphasised that the current deal is the only one which exists.

On Monday the UK, France, and Germany issued a joint statement supporting following Trump’s assertions that US allies should drop the “foolish” deal, reiterating their “regret and concern” that Trump withdrew from it.