Iran’s deputy health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus, as the country struggles with one of the worst outbreaks beyond China

caption Deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi. source Twitter/Fars

Iran’s deputy health minister said Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video posted to Twitter, and later carried by the Fars state news agency, Iraj Harirchi pledged to overcome his illness.

Iran is struggling to cope with the outbreak, with at least 12 deaths recorded so far.

????حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم، حتما کرونا را شکست می دهیم. pic.twitter.com/O0zsfDwgAS — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) February 25, 2020

“I will certainly defeat corona,” he said, according to Bloomberg’s Iran reporter Golnar Motevalli.

Iran is one of the worst affected countries, with a flurry of cases confirmed in the last 72 hours, and 12 confirmed deaths.

China remains home to the vast majority of global cases, but Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have all recorded substantial numbers of infections in the past week.