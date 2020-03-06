This incubator is helping entrepreneurs in war-torn Iraq launch startups like vegan meal services and art classes

Young entrepreneurs in Iraq are starting unlikely businesses in food, fashion, and art.

Startups emerging in Iraq include a plant-based meal delivery service, an art class company, and an eco-friendly clothing brand.

The nonprofit incubator Five One Labs is helping launch these businesses in Iraqi Kurdistan, which is a safe haven in an otherwise war-torn country.

Global investors are paying attention to Iraq, but the country is still in a rocky position.

Seven years after fleeing the Syrian civil war, Znara Ahmed is building a business in Iraq, leading art classes in her adopted homeland.

“I remember the first moment I arrived to Kurdistan Region and heard the word ‘welcome’ from the border police. I felt happiness,” Ahmed said.

In 2018, she launched her business, Sev Gallery, with the help of a nonprofit called Five One Labs, which awards funding and resources to entrepreneurs affected by conflict.

The startup incubator was founded by Patricia Letayf and Alice Bosley, who moved to Kurdistan from the US in 2017. And its given life to businesses most people wouldn’t expect in war-torn Iraq.

caption Syrian refugee Znara Ahmed is one of many entrepreneurs trying to build businesses in war-torn Iraq. source Sofia Nitti for Business Insider Weekly

Five One Labs gets hundreds of applications, but accepted only 16 entrepreneurs last year.

“They go through a pretty intensive application process, including boot camps and things where we can actually watch them in action,” Bosley, who has helped launch 50 startups in Iraqi Kurdistan, told Business Insider Weekly. “We take the most impressive entrepreneurs out of that group of people and we work with them to develop their business idea.”

Those who are chosen meet at Five One Labs’ coworking space in the heart of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan. The semi-autonomous region is seen as a relative safe haven in a country still reeling from a war that followed the US invasion 17 years ago and has killed 250,000 civilians.

Nearly 2.1 million Iraqis are internally displaced – and 34% of them have sought refuge in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Bosley works closely with some of them.

“Every single person you meet here has been affected by conflict in one way or another, but on a day-to-day basis it’s pretty stable,” Bosley said. “I go walking down the street. I take taxis at night. This definitely feels like home to me.”

While these startups are taking off in a pocket of relative stability, young people in other parts of Iraq were recently protesting the lack of economic opportunities. In Baghdad, they poured into the streets for months, demanding a complete overhaul of Iraq’s political system.

Then, in January, while Bosley was out of the country, President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike on Iraqi soil that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

In the days that followed, Iran hit American bases in Iraq, including one near Erbil, in retaliation.

Bosley wasn’t sure she’d be able to return. But she did, and she plans to showcase the opportunities to investors, like those at Rogue Venture Partners in Oregon.

“It’s a huge population. There’s pretty good purchasing power, and so I think more and more international investors see Iraq as a really interesting place,” Bosley said.

caption Ranja Ali started a plant-based meal delivery service called Boto Box. source Sofia Nitti for Business Insider Weekly

But Iraq still has some unique challenges. According to Iraq’s central bank, as many as 93% of adults still did not have a bank account in 2017, settling transactions with cash.

And up until last year, only 11% of the country had access to the internet.

But that’s not throwing off global entrepreneurs like David Siegel, the CEO of Meetup, who is a mentor at Five One Labs.

“What they are doing is being able to build this ecosystem of community, of investors, of finance, and put it all together,” Siegel told Business Insider Weekly. “That’s something that could change Iraq for potentially generations to come.”

It’s the kind of impact 19-year-old Ranja Ali is hoping for.

Ali, who dropped out of high school, is the brains behind Boto Box, a plant-based meal delivery service.

While Ali desperately wants to win the final pitch contest, he has competition, including many Iraqi women. At least 50% of those accepted to Five One’s incubator are female.

“Women leaving our programs face more obstacles in launching their businesses than the men do, which is not surprising,” Bosley said. Female entrepreneurs risk their reputations by holding meetings with men or shopping at markets unaccompanied by a man, she said.

“It’s not that anyone will stop you on the street and say no, you’re not allowed to be there, but there all of these unsaid rules about what women should be doing,” she said.

caption Noor Muhsin won an $18,000 grant for her eco-friendly clothing brand Larixca. source Sofia Nitti for Business Insider Weekly

Noor Muhsin is breaking these rules in trying to launch her eco-friendly clothing brand called Larixca.

The 24-year-old presented her pitch last November and managed to impress the judges, winning an $18,000 grant.

Ali’s Boto Box did not get any funding, but he plans to keep going.

As for Five One labs, the nonprofit is winning international awards, and learning some lessons along the way.

“So one of the lessons is that we as an incubator have learned to be patient, because stuff happens. We are in Iraq,” Bosley said. “Businesses aren’t just going to start in 4 months or maybe they will and something will happen and then it will take some time to get back on it.”