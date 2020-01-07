Iran fires more than a dozen ballistic missiles at US forces in Iraq in apparent retaliation for the killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani

caption Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and US President Donald Trump source Michael Gruber/Getty Images; Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images; Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Iran opened fire on US forces in Iraq early Wednesday morning, launching ballistic missiles at two bases hosting US and Iraqi military personnel, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed responsibility for the attack, the Associated Press reported, citing state media.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team,” the White House press secretary said in a statement.

“Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against US military and coalition forces in Iraq,” the Pentagon said in a statement. “It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil.”

“The brave soldiers of IRGC’s aerospace unit have launched a successful attack with tens of ballistic missiles on Al Assad military base in the name of martyr Gen.Qasem Soleimani,” the IRGC said in a statement carried by state media, according to New York Times reporter Farnaz Fassihi.

The attack reportedly occurred at the exact same time that Soleimani, who was terminated by a US drone strike late last week, was killed. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is said to be coordinating the attacks, according to NBC reporter Ali Arouzi.

“We are working on initial battle damage assessments,” the Pentagon said in its statement, adding that “in recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available…