This robot mop takes care of a boring household chore with ease — I have 2 cats and 2 kids, but you wouldn’t believe it given how clean my floors are after using this

The iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop (currently on sale for $169) cleans many types of hard floor surfaces, including tile, wood, stone, laminate, and polished concrete.

The Braava 240 has three different cleaning modes – wet mopping, damp mopping, and dry sweeping – and can clean every square inch of your house or specific rooms, including around and under furniture.

With two cats and two kids, my house is never clean, but the Braava 240 makes my floors look spotless.

After my wife and I spent long hours selecting the best flooring for the various rooms in our home, we finally chose a lovely slate gray tile for our kitchen and foyer. We spent so much time with this one because the first floor is what most guests see first and because, like most families, we spend most of our time in the kitchen.

There’s one problem with the tile that we discovered within a day of living in the renovated space. It shows every single speck of dust. And hair. And crumb. And dried spill.

To add to the issue, we have two cats and two small kids, so there’s a nonstop supply of furballs, dropped food, spilled beverages, and so on marring the floors.

I’m not being hyperbolic when I say that the floor requires daily mopping if we want it to look clean. If you count all the spot cleaning needed after meals and near the cat box, it’s really more like twice-daily mopping. And no, we don’t have time for twice-daily mopping, as much fun as cleaning the floors can be.

So what’s the solution? Why, technology, of course.

The iRobot Braava jet 240 Robot Mop is only about seven square inches and weighs about three pounds, yet the thing is a game-changer of epic proportions when it comes to helping us keep a clean home without the hassle of cleaning it ourselves.

Here’s how complicated it is to operate the Braava jet 240: You charge the battery then pop it into the device. You attach a cleaning pad to the bottom of the unit. You put it down and turn it on. And boom – clean floors.

Using a battery of onboard sensors, this plucky little robotic mop will trundle all around your kitchen, completing overlapping passes that ensure complete coverage of the floor and deftly navigating around chair legs, tables, islands, and along walls. When the cleaning session is done, you just pop off the used cleaning pad right into the trash using the ejection button, so you never have to touch the dirt, fuzz, crumbs, or any of the rest of that mess.

The Braava jet 240 works with three different kinds of cleaning pads and it’ll recognize which pad is used and adjust its cleaning method. If you’ve used the wet pads, it’ll do regular spritzes of cleaning fluid and go across an area of your floor three times, scrubbing seriously soiled floors; the damp pads mean lighter sprays of fluid and two passes to lift dirt and trap dust; the dry pad means no cleaning solution and one pass for general dust, hair, and other easily collected materials.

Also, don’t worry if you have a staircase or another area in which you don’t want your Braava jet 240 rolling around. You can control where the device goes or doesn’t go with a few buttons on top of the robot mop.

Any device that can take a time-consuming task off our to-do list is a winner in my book. The fact that the Braava jet 240 is so easy to use is just icing on the cake – a cake I could eat off the floor after the mop has done its thing. Not that I would, mind you, I just said I could.