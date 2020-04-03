The IRS will reportedly begin issuing $1,200 stimulus payments on April 9, but some Americans could wait up to five months to receive their check

The IRS will begin sending out coronavirus stimulus checks as soon as April 9, according to an internal distribution plan obtained by The Washington Post.

Electronic payments will be sent out next Friday, the internal document said, but paper checks will be mailed out to Americans on a weekly rotation.

The plan set priority for paper check distribution to those with the lowest-income – individual taxpayers making $10,000 or less on April 24.

Checks for those under the $20,000 or less bracket will be mailed a week later on May 1, followed by Americans earning $30,000 or less on May 8, and so on.

About 145 million Americans can expect a stimulus check to support those who have been impacted by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, with about 6.6 million people filing for unemployment.

The IRS will send out $1,200 coronavirus stimulus checks beginning April 9, The Washington Post reported, citing an agency plan.

However, some Americans could wait as long as five months to receive their check, according to an internal document obtained by The Post.

According to the payment schedule, electronic payments will go out next Thursday, with deposits being made by April 14 at the latest, The Post reported.

“If we know where to put the money, we’re going to press the button and put it there next week,” an anonymous IRS official told the publication.

Checks to joint taxpayers making $198,000 – the maximum eligible income for the stimulus package – will be distributed on September 4.

Most Americans should receive their money by April 17, Treasury Sec. Steven Mnuchin said. But the IRS still has yet to publicly announce how it plans to distribute the stimulus package money to Americans.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, adult taxpayers earning $75,000 or less will receive a $1,200, including an additional $500 per dependent. Americans making more than $99,000 will not receive aid, The Post reported.

Representatives from the Treasury Department and the IRS did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment.