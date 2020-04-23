‘Is Disney Plus on the Nintendo Switch?’: No, but other streaming apps are — here’s what you should know

If you want to watch Disney content on the Switch, you'll need another app.

Since its release in 2019, Disney Plus has risen up the ranks to become one of the biggest streaming services around. And it’s not hard to understand why – with thousands of movies and TV shows available at any time, it’s got something for every kind of viewer.

Part of this popularity also stems from how easy Disney Plus is to watch on your computer, smartphone, or tablet.

However, watching Disney programs on a Nintendo Switch isn’t as easy.

Here’s what you need to know.

How to watch Disney content on a Nintendo Switch

Unfortunately, there’s no Disney Plus app for the Nintendo Switch. Neither Disney nor Nintendo has announced any plans to bring Disney Plus to the Switch, either.

This isn’t great if your Nintendo Switch is your only streaming device. To watch Disney Plus, you’ll need to invest in some other device, whether that be a computer, smartphone, or dedicated streaming device like a Roku.

However, you still can stream some Disney content on the Switch. The Nintendo eShop offers apps for Hulu and YouTube, both of which carry some of their own Disney shows and movies.

The Nintendo Switch has its own Hulu and YouTube apps.

If you want on-demand access to every bit of Disney media, you’ll need Disney Plus. But if you’re fine with an assorted selection of Disney content, the Nintendo Switch’s Hulu and YouTube apps might be just what you need.

