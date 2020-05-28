‘Is HBO Go 4K?’: What you need to know about streaming quality on HBO’s provider-supported service

caption All of HBO’s subscription-based streaming services are short on this one feature. source Daniel Krason/Shutterstock

HBO Go shows and movies are not available for streaming in 4K or HDR.

HBO Go subscribers can only view content in 1080p HD at best for its entire content library, even if you have a 4K or HDR TV.

Despite the growing number of relatively affordable TVs and projectors capable of presenting shows, films, and games in stunning Ultra High Definition, much of streaming content is still behind the times.

So while nearly every platform has some 4K and UHD content, a significant portion of what we watch digitally is unavailable in what is currently the most dynamic, affordable format.

But where does HBO Go, the streaming service that comes free with your paid TV-provider HBO subscription, fall into this? Here’s the answer.

HBO Go does not currently support 4K UHD streaming

HBO shows aren’t cheap to make, but that’s part of their appeal. The premium cable network is chock-full of high-quality award-winning productions, from epic political sci-fi and fantasies like “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” to A-lister led dramas like “Big Little Lies” and “Sharp Objects.” As HBO Go is the mobile streaming arm of the premium cabler, the same content library is available through the app.

With the bar set so high within the content itself, it might feel safe to assume the premium cable network offers some of TVs best shows in the best viewing format. Unfortunately, HBO Go is one stark example of this 4K and HDR disconnect.

While you can stream HBO Go content everywhere from your phone and computer to your Roku stick or Apple TV, none of it is available in a higher format than 1080p HD. In fact, none of HBO’s streaming services, including HBO Now and the new HBO Max service, currently offer content in a higher format. A WarnerMedia spokesperson confirmed to Polygon that “4K HDR is a part of the HBO Max product roadmap,” and the streaming service is already available on Apple TV 4K. However, there are few other details on when 4K viewing will become available.

In the meantime, if you have a TV capable of playing 4K content, you should look beyond HBO Go to make the most of your hardware. Disney Plus and Netflix are among HBO’s competitors that do feature 4K streaming.

