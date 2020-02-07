‘Is Skype free?’: It depends on who you’re calling — here’s a breakdown of Skype’s different services and costs

caption Skype is usually free, but you can pay extra for different subscription services. source Gil C/Shutterstock

Skype is usually free; however, if you want to use Skype to call someone’s cell phone or landline in the US, you can use a subscription that starts at $2.99 a month.

You also have the option to buy Skype Credit to make phone calls, if you don’t need the amount of minutes available with the monthly subscription.

Skype also offers international plans available at different price points.

As long as you keep your calls, video chats, and messaging strictly between fellow Skype users, you won’t pay a penny for the service.

Whether you’re chatting with a friend two towns over or an uncle all the way around the globe, Skype-to-Skype communications are completely free.

Skype is typically free, but certain Skype services will cost money

Skype is not free when a Skype user goes outside the platform, using the app to call a mobile phone or a landline. But hey, considering Skype effectively turns your computer or smart device into a phone that can call anyone in the world, it might be worth a bit of cash.

And “a bit” is the operative phrase – just $2.99 per month gets you a Skype subscription that allows up to 2,000 minutes of calls within the US; after that it’s an extra 15 cents per minute.

For $6.99 a month, you get 2,000 minutes of calls to all of North America, after that it’s 35 cents per minute.

You can also get 800 minutes worth of calling to India for $7.99 per month – after which it’s $1 a minute.

Not sure if you will make enough calls to justify a monthly subscription? Then, you can pay for Skype credits in increments as low as $5. You’ll also need Skype Credit to call anywhere in the world outside of the US, North America, or India, since Skype’s subscriptions only cover those regions.

