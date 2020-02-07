Twitter fixes issue with ‘broken’ tweets not sending

source DownDetector

Twitter users on Friday afternoon from New York to Los Angeles to London were unable to send tweets on the platform.

After the company confirmed that there was a problem and said it was working on a fix, Twitter said it had fixed the problem by sending out two tweets: “test” and “ok it worked”

Over 8,000 users reported issues with Twitter on the site Down Detector.

Twitter wasn’t working properly on Friday afternoon for thousands of users from New York to Los Angeles to London.

Twitter confirmed that “Tweeting is broken” and that the company was working to fix the issue.

Then, after the problem was solved, the company sent out two tweets: “test” and “ok it worked” making humor out of the situation.

ok it worked — Twitter (@Twitter) February 7, 2020

Twitter said in an earlier tweet that users “might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets.”

You might be experiencing trouble sending new Tweets, but we’re working on fixing this now. Sorry for the interruption and we’ll let you know when things are back to normal. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 7, 2020

Thousands of users reported problems with the app and website on Friday afternoon, according to the website Down Detector. The site said that over 8,000 users were reporting issues on the platform at around 4:00 p.m. EST.

While some users reported their Twitter timelines were functioning properly, tweets were not sending.

Most of the issues reported were on the East and West coasts of the United States, as well as in London.