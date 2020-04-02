Popular islands and vacation spots, from Nantucket to Mykonos, are telling wealthy part-time residents and visitors to stay away during the coronavirus outbreak

- source
- John Greim/LightRocket/Getty Images
- As the coronavirus spreads around the world, affluent urbanites are flocking to second homes and rentals in popular vacation destinations to escape outbreaks and self-isolate in comfort.
- But year-round residents of these destinations are not particularly keen on welcoming city dwellers.
- Many seasonal destinations, like Nantucket in Massachusetts and Mammoth Lakes in California, don’t have the medical resources necessary to deal with an influx of visitors and potential new coronavirus cases.
- Responses from locals wishing to deter visitors have ranged from threatening to cut power chords to actually banning non-residents from arriving.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
New York City is currently the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. As a result, vacation and second home destinations throughout the northeast are seeing an influx of city dwellers looking to escape the outbreak and self-isolate in beautiful places.
- source
- REUTERS/Mike Segar
Source: New York Times
Year-round Hamptons residents have taken to social shaming in Facebook groups in an effort to deter city dwellers from visiting. “Our hospital is grossly understaffed and undersupplied for the amount of people that have decided to come out here recently,” one user wrote.
- source
- Miles Astray/Getty Images
Source: Business Insider
The Massachusetts Steamship Authority has released a joint statement with the hospitals on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket urging visitors and those with summer homes to stay away. The hospitals have 25 and 14 beds respectively and say that their capacity is “already strained.”
- source
- Alinn Mihai/Shutterstock
Source: The Steamship Authority
Police on Block Island, a small community off the coast of Rhode Island, received reports on March 20 that locals were considering cutting power chords to discourage visitors. Four days later, the island issued an ordinance barring short-term rentals from accepting new reservations and requiring leisure visitors to leave.
- source
- quiggyt4.Shutterstock
Source: The Block Island Times, The Block Island Times
On May 30, mayors of 16 municipalities in Cape May, New Jersey, released a statement urging the Governor to ban short-term rentals.
- source
- Racheal Grazias/Shutterstock
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer, Cape May County
On the West Coast, California city dwellers have fled to remote communities in the mountains and deserts despite the state-wide shelter-in-place order, the Los Angeles time reported.
- source
- Getty Images
Source: Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles Times
This past weekend, Mono County instituted road checks to make sure only locals are traveling to the area. The county is home to popular Mono Lake and Mammoth Lakes in the Eastern Sierra on the border of Nevada and is served by just two receiving hospitals with 17 and 23 beds each.
- source
- melissamn/Shutterstock
Source: Los Angeles Times, Mono County
Joshua Tree has also dealt with an influx of urban visitors. While the desert destination east of LA typically draws weekenders, now short-term rentals are being booked up for weeks at a time, according to the Los Angeles Times. To enforce social distancing, Joshua Tree National Park, the area’s main attraction, closed to the public on April 1.
- source
- Dejan Stanisavljevic/Shutterstock
Source: Los Angeles Times, National Park Service
Countries and cities across Europe are imposing similar restrictions. On March 22, Greece barred non-residents from taking ferries to local islands. To help enforce the nationwide shutdown imposed the following day, the country has employed surveillance drones and helicopters.
- source
- Sven Hansche/Shutterstock
Ferries to islands in the Scottish Highlands also closed to everyone but islanders and essential personnel on March 22 after the scenic area was inundated with visitors.
- source
- phildaint/Shutterstock
Source: Caledonian MacBrayne; CNN
In Norway last month, thousands of urbanites flocked to remote cabins in the forest and mountains looking to self-isolate. On March 19, the country banned residents from traveling to cabins, instituting a fine of 15,000 kr ($1,364 USD) for those that don’t obey.
- source
- Mr. Max/Shutterstock
Source: Reuters, Norwegian Government, Visit Norway