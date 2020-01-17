How an ‘erotic influencer’ went from living in her car to making over $100,000 in under a year

source Safarii

Safarii worked as a stripper for years.

She eventually decided to switch industries from exotic dancing to the new world of erotic digital media.

By amassing a huge following on IsMyGirl, a website that allows people to subscribe to content from adult entertainers, Safarii was able to make over six figures in her first year.

Safarii said that in order to reach her goal of $100,000 a year, she tries to make at least $292 a day on her page.

It was only a little over a year ago that Safarii was living in her car and sleeping on park benches. She had a job as a stripper at a club, but said she wasn’t making enough money to afford housing.

Less than a year later, she was making over $100,000 and living in her own apartment.

These days, Safarii is a popular content creator on IsMyGirl, an adult social media platform where people pay a fee in exchange for access to private videos, photos, livestreams, and one-on-one chats with entertainers.

Safarii, who only uses her first name professionally, said that she mostly makes videos of herself dancing while scantily clad, livestreams where she talks to or dances for her followers, and photos in skimpy costumes.

source Safari

Safarii’s day-to-day routine consists of chatting with subscribers, doing live streams on her page, and creating personal videos

After waking up, eating breakfast, and spending a few hours reading, Safarii usually runs errands.

When the clock strikes 5 PM, she starts working on her IsMyGirl page, spending two to three hours creating content, going live for her followers, and messaging her subscribers.

“I’ll just make simple videos of me twerking around my house with my little ring light or I’ll do little strip teases when I’m out and about,” Safarii said. “I’ll be at the grocery store and I’ll have my friend record a video me from upwards and you can see my butt while I’m grabbing laundry detergent.”

Safarii charges $10 a month to subscribers, aims to make $292 a day to hit her goal of $100,000 a year. She says 2020 is off to a good start, with her highest-paying day this month at over $1,000.

Safarii told Insider her friends and family initially tried to dissuade her from selling erotic photos and videos. But she felt she had no choice if she wanted to pay her rent checks on time.

“I chose to take the leap,” she said.

Some of Safarii’s subscribers follow her for emotional support and company

While she’s primarily an erotic performer, much of Safarii’s content showcases her doing mundane tasks like painting her nails or working out in revealing costumes.

Some subscribers also pay dues to engage with Safarii on a deeper emotional level.

She said that one experience that left a significant impact on her was when a follower whose mother had recently died subscribed to talk through his feelings with her. Because Safarii’s mother had also passed away years prior, she felt a connection with him.

“I would always just ask him how was your day? Or ask him little things to get to know him so he wasn’t thinking about his mom,” Safarii said. “Because when people were spending time with me or I was doing things, that’s what kept me distracted from thinking about all the pain.”

source Safarii

Safarii said her safety and quality of life have greatly improved

Online privacy and security have been ongoing issues for some sex workers, leading to their addresses being leaked, phone numbers being posted online, and stalking.

Because of the sheer volume of people who log onto chat rooms and livestreams with cam girls and other erotic content creators, sex workers who make their living posting content online are at a higher risk for these kinds of invasions of privacy.

Safarii said that her feelings of personal safety have dramatically improved, however.

Working at the strip club was more stressful because she felt surrounded by threatening behavior, she said.

“You’re making a large amount of money. I have to worry about after the club if I’m going to get robbed. Or in the club, if people are trying to put something in my drink. There’s just so many things you have to be aware of,” Safarii said.

While some subscribers have odd requests, like videos of her feet, or send aggressively worded messages when videos malfunction, Safarii said her personal sense of security has dramatically improved since switching jobs.

The consistent income creating erotic content allows her to financially support family members, save cash, and plot future career moves instead of making money to just survive.

“I went from sleeping on benches and sleeping in my car and now I never have to really worry about working again,” Safarii said. “I’m now trying to think about what do I want to invest into this year? How am I going to make another six figures?”