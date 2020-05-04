Photos show people in Italy leaving their homes as the country eases its lockdown restrictions after almost 2 months

caption Italians are slowly, cautiously, reemerging. source Antonio Parrinello/Reuters

Italy started relaxing its lockdown on May 4, after almost two months.

Previously, only grocery stores and pharmacies were open, and people could only travel with police permission.

Schools, cinemas, and most retail shops remain closed.

Stores, libraries, and museums could reopen May 18, and hairdressers, salons, bars, and restaurants by June 1.

Italy began easing its lockdown restrictions on Monday.

Home to Europe’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak, Italy has also seen the continent’s longest lockdown.

Its 62 million residents have been self-isolating at home, without being able to go outside for anything besides absolutely essential errands, since March 10. Since February 21, when the outbreak began, close to 29,000 people in Italy have died of COVID-19, according to Reuters.

Italians are slowly, cautiously, reemerging into spring, able to see their loved ones, exercise outside, and get restaurant takeout for the first time in months.

Keep scrolling to see what life in Italy is like now that the lockdown has been relaxed.

On Sunday, Italian authorities reported a death toll of 174, the lowest since the start of lockdown, according to statistics from Worldometer.

caption A trip to the beach in Naples, Italy, on May 4, 2020.

Monday’s relaxed lockdown measures are “Phase 2” of the country’s coronavirus strategy.

caption Kids jump into the ocean in San Giovanni li Cuti, Italy, on May 4, 2020.

However, Italy is taking tentative baby steps: Restaurants can reopen but for takeout only, and funerals can once more take place, but with no more than 15 attendees, according to The Washington Post.

caption An ice cream shop reopens in Venice, Italy, for takeout.

Outdoor exercise is allowed as long as social distance is practiced, according to the BBC.

caption A woman jogs in Rome, Italy. Previously, Italians were not permitted to exercise outdoors.

Parks reopened.

caption People practice social distance in a park in Rome, Italy, on May 4, 2020.

More than 4 million people — around one-fifth of Italy’s labor force — returned to work, mostly in construction and manufacturing, according to The Washington Post.

caption Around one-fifth of Italy’s labor force is back at work.

Relatives in the same region can visit each other once more. Previously, cars were being stopped for police checks and train travelers were required to give a reason for their trip on police forms, according to Business Insider.

caption Domenico di Massa hugs his granddaughter Cecilia for the first time in two months in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2020.

In order to take the pressure off public transportation, La Repubblica reports that bike and scooter shops reopened.

caption Bike shops were among the first to reopen in order to provide alternative transportation.

However, according to the BBC, schools, cinemas, and most other shops will remain closed. Retail stores, libraries, and museums could reopen as soon as May 18, and bars and restaurants by June.

caption A merchant rally sees St. Marks Square in Venice, Italy, packed on May 4, 2020.

Until now, all stores except for grocery stores and pharmacies were closed.

caption A man shops at the Porta Palazzo market in Turin, Italy, on May 4, 2020.

People are cautiously optimistic but also worried about a second wave of the virus.

caption A merchant rally sees the streets of Venice, Italy, packed on May 4, 2020.

The Washington Post reports that Italy has set guidelines regarding transmission rates and hospital capacity that could “reactivate lockdowns in emerging hotspot areas.”

caption Funerals are allowed again, but with no more than 15 attendees.

Per the BBC, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warns: “If we do not respect the precautions the curve will go up, the deaths will increase, and we will have irreversible damage to our economy. If you love Italy, keep your distance.”

caption A selfie to commemorate the end of lockdown at Castello Square in Milan, Italy, on May 4, 2020.

According to Business Insider, France and Spain, also hard-hit by the coronavirus, introduced similar measures. Switzerland, Austria, and Germany are also easing restrictions.

caption Travelers at Naples Central Station in Naples, Italy, on May 4, 2020.

