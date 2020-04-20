Ivanka Trump encouraged Americans to make shadow puppets as a fun ‘Saturday night activity’ and got roasted on Twitter

caption Ivanka Trump, daughter of and senior advisor to President Donald Trump. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A tweet from Ivanka Trump resulted in her promptly being roasted by more than 10,000 users on Saturday night.

Trump suggested Americans in need of a “fun Saturday night activity” distract themselves from the shaky state of the world by “making shadow puppets.”

Trump serves as an advisor to her father, President Donald Trump, who has been criticized by some for his response to the pandemic that’s led to a quarantine that has lasted for over a month in some states.

On Saturday night, Ivanka Trump offered a helpful suggestion to bored, fellow Americans in search of something to do at home.

“Looking for a Saturday night activity?” the first daughter asked on Twitter. “Try making shadow puppets from Henry Bursill’s recently unearthed 1860’s book of engraving…’

Looking for a Saturday night activity? Try making shadow puppets from Henry Bursill’s recently unearthed 1860’s book of engraving… pic.twitter.com/6VQozwK2o3 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 19, 2020

Attached to Trump’s tweet were illustrations of how to create shadows in the shape of a goose, a greyhound, a goat, and a camel using only your hands. The tweet was immediately met with an overwhelming response, but surely not the kind of response Trump intended. Several users took the opportunity to introduce Trump to a crude shadow puppet of their invention: a “unicorn,” also known as “the middle finger.”

Oh look! I made a shadow puppet of a unicorn! pic.twitter.com/NYQQLJ5h5T — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) April 19, 2020

Here's a shadow puppet.

Can you guess which one it is? pic.twitter.com/nB2pcuWMRI — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 19, 2020

Meanwhile, others took a different approach to mocking Trump’s tweet, by turning her father, Donald Trump, into a literal puppet controlled by a very familiar ventriloquist: Russian president Vladimir Putin.

As the mother of three small children, Trump’s shadow puppet recommendation may have been made in earnest. Finding ways to stay entertained at home is a struggle many are facing as the pandemic continues to ravage the population domestically and abroad.

But the tweet rang hollow for many, given that only last week, Trump seemingly defied the norms of social distancing to travel with her family from Washington, D.C. to her father’s golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey for Passover. This comes after Trump’s repeated calls for Americans to “do their part” by adhering to federal coronavirus guidelines.