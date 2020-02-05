Jacobson Pharma Launches First Influenza/RSV Home Diagnostic Kit in Hong Kong and Macau

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 5 February 2020 – Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (“Jacobson Pharma” or the “Group”; Stock Code: 2633), a leading company engaged in research, development, production, marketing and sale of generic drugs and branded healthcare products, announced the launch of its first home diagnostic product for influenza/RSV under the brand name of “Dr. Freeman Flu/RSV Combo” (the “Product”) in Hong Kong and Macau since January 2020. The product is available in different over-the-counter channels including major healthcare chain stores and drug stores.





Jacobson launches Dr. Freeman Flu/RSV Combo as its first influenza/RSV home diagnostic kit in the markets of Hong Kong and Macau. It is designed for qualitative determination of specific types of Influenza A and B virus and respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”) with test results available in 8 minutes.





Dr. Freeman Flu/RSV Combo is a handy one-step home diagnostic test designed for qualitative determination of specific types of Influenza A and B virus and respiratory syncytial virus (“RSV”) with test results available in 8 minutes. The Product marks the first among others of its home diagnostic portfolio to be launched under the branded healthcare business platform of the Group. The Group is contemplating a potential strategic spin-off of its branded healthcare business which comprises proprietary medicines, proprietary Chinese medicines and branded health and wellness products such as health supplements, personal care products and diagnostic kits.

In scientific terms, Dr. Freeman Flu/RSV Combo uses monoclonal antibodies specific to the corresponding antigens of influenza and RSV for determination of the specific types of influenza and RSV infected, apart from the indication of the presence of influenza.

Mr Derek Sum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jacobson Pharma, commented, “We are very pleased for bringing in this useful home diagnostic product for influenza /RSV to the markets in Hong Kong and Macau. As a handy, speedy and specific self-diagnostic tool for the communicable disease, we believe the Product can highly benefit the public by helping influenza/RSV infected patients to seek prompt and effective medical treatment at the onset of the illnesses, especially during the peak flu seasons.

Bearing with the commitment to fulfilling unmet healthcare needs of consumers, we will continue to enhance our portfolio with high quality, innovative and well-trusted products in the expansion of our branded healthcare business as a strategic growth platform. Our ongoing efforts are set to strengthen our long-term strategic position and thereby enhancing the shareholders’ values. “.

About Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (雅各臣科研製藥有限公司；Stock Code: 2633)

Jacobson Pharma is a leading generic drug company in Hong Kong. The Group’s proprietary brand portfolio, notably being Po Chai Pills (「保濟丸」), Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San (「何濟公止痛退熱散」), Contractubex Scar Gel (「秀碧除疤膏」) , Flying Eagle Wood Lok Medicated Oil (「飛鷹活絡油」), Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil (「唐太宗活絡油」), Doan’s Ointment (「兜安氏藥膏」), Saplingtan (「十靈丹」), Shiling Oil (「十靈油」) and Col-gan Tablet (「傷風克」) have been widely recognised by the market. The Group aims at the continued strategic enrichment of both of its generic drug and branded healthcare portfolios through the addition of high value-added products. With its corporate headquarters based in Hong Kong, the Group has also established its operating subsidiaries in China, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore and Cambodia forming a regional commercial platform to tap the market potential in the Asia Pacific and Greater China region. Jacobson Pharma has been a constituent stock of MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index since 1 June 2017. For more details about Jacobson Pharma, please visit the Group’s website:

http://www.jacobsonpharma.com