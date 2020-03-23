Actress Jaime King is receiving backlash after sharing a video that ‘thanked’ the coronavirus on Instagram

caption Jaime King thanked the coronavirus in an Instagram video. source Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

Actress Jaime King posted an Instagram video that “thanked” the coronavirus on Monday.

In the post, Riya Sokol, who originally created the video, expresses her gratitude for the virus’s effects on global society, particularly for causing people to slow down and reevaluate their priorities.

“Thank you for shaking us and showing us we are dependent on something much bigger than we think. Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in, the abundance of product, freedom, health, and realizing we were taking it for granted,” Sokol says.

Since sharing the video, King has been criticized for her “privileged” outlook on the pandemic.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Actress Jaime King is facing fan backlash after sharing a video that “thanked” the coronavirus on Instagram on Monday.

The video was originally posted by Riya Sokol, who opens the video with the words: “Thank you, coronavirus.” She then proceeds to thank the virus for various reasons, such as creating an opportunity for people to analyze their priorities and forcing society to slow down.

“Thank you for shaking us and showing us we are dependent on something much bigger than we think. Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in, the abundance of product, freedom, health, and realizing we were taking it for granted,” Sokol says.

King captioned the two-minute video, “Thank you.” The 40-year-old actress has since deleted the post from her profile.

After viewing the video, many of King’s followers were offended by her outlook on the pandemic, calling it “privileged” and “tone deaf.”

“This is such a privileged outlook. It shouldn’t take a worldwide pandemic and national lockdown for people to realize the toll they are taking on the planet, and when it does, that should make them look inward and reassess their morality and political views,” one person wrote.

Another commented, “Unfortunately there’s definitely a sense of privilege when your can say thank you to a world killing virus from the comfort of your home. I know people want to see the silver lining in this but that type of thinking is way too early especially when we haven’t even see the worst of it.”

Someone else added, “This is a very tone deaf post.”

Watch the original video, posted by Sokol to YouTube, below.

While celebrities such as Blake Lively, Stephen Curry, and more have donated money and spoken about the seriousness of the coronavirus, several stars – including King – have faced backlash for their comments about the pandemic.

Madonna, for example, called the coronavirus “the great equalizer” in a video shot in her bathtub, which she shared on Instagram on Sunday.

“It’s the great equalizer and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it,” she says in the video, continuing, “What’s terrible about it is that it’s made us all equal in many ways, and what’s wonderful about is, is that it’s made us all equal in many ways.”

Many people took issue with the 61-year-old singer’s message about the coronavirus.

“Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we’re not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy,” one follower wrote.

Another person said, “You sure about that? Covid testing…the rich and famous seem to be getting tested without any issues…ahem.”

Vanessa Hudgens also drew attention to herself after making comments about the coronavirus during an Instagram livestream on Tuesday.

“It’s a virus, I get it. I respect it. At the same time, even if everybody gets it… like yeah people are going to die, which is terrible, but like inevitable?” she says in the livestream.

After hearing the actress’ comments, people began to tweet their reactions to the video. Many of them called her “selfish” and expressed their anger toward the “High School Musical” actress.

The 31-year-old has since issued an apology, saying, “my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now.”

Insider reached out to both Sokol and King for comment but did not receive an official statement about the video by the time of this post.