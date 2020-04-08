Jake Gyllenhaal said Heath Ledger refused to present at the Oscars because the Academy wanted them to make gay jokes about ‘Brokeback Mountain’

caption “Brokeback Mountain” won three Academy Awards. source Focus Features

Jake Gyllenhaal told Another Man magazine that Heath Ledger refused to present at the 2006 Oscars because the Academy wanted gay jokes aimed at “Brokeback Mountain.”

Gyllenhaal said Ledger told him: “It’s not a joke to me – I don’t want to make any jokes about it.”

Gyllenhaal said that he loved how seriously Ledger took it, and that Ledger said: “This is about love. Like, that’s it, man. Like, no.'”

“Brokeback Mountain” won three Oscars at the 2006 ceremony, and both Ledger and Gyllenhaal were nominated for their performances.

But Gyllenhaal said that he still can’t watch the movie back as it is too painful for him.

Speaking to fashion magazine Another Man, Gyllenhaal said: “I mean, I remember they wanted to do an opening for the Academy Awards that year that was sort of joking about it.”

“And Heath refused. I was sort of at the time, ‘Oh, okay… whatever.’ I’m always like: it’s all in good fun. And Heath said, ‘It’s not a joke to me – I don’t want to make any jokes about it.'”

Gyllenhaal, who told Another Man that he still can’t watch the movie because it’s too painful, acknowledged how intelligent of Ledger this is in retrospect.

“That’s the thing I loved about Heath,” Gyllenhaal told another Man. ‘”He would never joke. Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever, he was like, ‘No. This is about love. Like, that’s it, man. Like, no.'”

“Brokeback Mountain” was a major player at the 2006 Oscars, with Ledger, who later won a posthumous Oscar for “The Dark Knight,” and Gyllenhaal both nominated for their respective performances. The film also won three Oscars that year: best adapted screenplay, best original score, and best director for helmer Ang Lee.

caption Ang Lee won the best director Oscar for “Brokeback Mountain.” He later won a second for “Life of Pi.” source Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Focus Features

However, after the film surprisingly and, to some, controversially, lost best picture to “Crash,” many accused the Academy of reluctance to reward an LGBT movie the top prize. “Moonlight” eventually became the first queer movie to win best picture at the 2017 Oscars, 11 years later.

