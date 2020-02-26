Grandmother says James Bacon, college senior and newly anointed White House official, is ‘not some dumb kid Trump put in there’

James Bacon, who is 23 years old and a senior in college, was recently hired an official in the White House’s Presidential Personnel Office.

The George Washington University student once worked as an intern for Democratic US Rep. Bradley James Sherman.

He’s been hired, according to Politico, to help John McEntee, the new director of the Presidential Personnel Office, to help build a “loyalist” White House staff.

Bacon’s grandmother Doris Bacon told Insider, though, that her grandson is “not an ideologue.”

The Trump administration has appointed a 23-year-old college senior to a top White House role.

James Bacon, who is an undergraduate at George Washington University, has previously worked at the Department of Transportation and Department of Housing and Development.

Now in the Presidential Personnel Office, he will be the right-hand man to John McEntee, the director of the Presidential Personnel Office, Politico reported. The previous person in Bacon’s role was Katja Bullock, who began working for the White House during the Reagan administration.

McEntee, who is 29, is in charge of instilling loyalists to the Trump White House, according to Politico. McEntee was previously a part of Trump’s security team but was fired in 2018 by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly over his frequent gambling, according to the Washington Post.

While he’s still young, Bacon’s career in politics didn’t start at the White House, his grandmother, Doris Bacon, a former journalist for the Associated Press, told Insider. Bacon’s first gig in politics was actually as a high school intern at the office of US Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, she said.

She said she’s disappointed that he’s been associated with Trump loyalists and belittled because of his age.

“James is interested in the political process. He just, by chance, got into politics,” she said. “He’s not some dumb kid who Trump put in there.”

Bacon’s grandmother says he isn’t a political loyalist

James Bacon, like his grandparents, has always been interested in politics, his grandmother said. Her late husband, also named James Bacon, died in 2010 and was a celebrated reporter for the Associated Press, Los Angeles Herald Examiner, and a friend to many celebrities, according to his obituary.

Doris Bacon said that while she and her grandson may have differing political views, she and his whole family supports him.

“He’s not an ideologue. He’s a very bright kid,” said Doris Bacon, who said she’s a Democrat. “He’s never done anything but do well in school. He’s a Republican in a family that has some Republicans and some Democrats.”

While juggling a full load of classes at George Washington University, he thrived at the Department of Housing and Urban Development under Secretary Ben Carson, she said. A representative for George Washington University confirmed to Insider that he’s still enrolled and pursuing a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts.

Bacon is a 2015 graduate of Grenada Hills Charter School in Grenada, CA, according to school spokesman Jordan Duke. He is one of four brothers who have all attended the school and was on the baseball team there, Duke said.

Questions about his resume

In a White House disclosure report, first published by ProPublica, James Bacon says that he worked as a paralegal for a law firm called Schmitz & Secaris in Falls Church, Virginia in 2017. The disclosure also says he worked as a freelance “baseball trainer” for relative Los Angeles in 2016, a production assistant at Lock & Key Productions North Hollywood, and on President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Rep. Brad Sherman was not listed.

Doris Bacon said that her grandson, or anybody else in her family, hasn’t worked as a paralegal or a baseball coach.

Insider could not find a contact for a firm under the name Schmitz & Secaris. The attorney Michael P. Socarras, who has worked with Republican politicians and runs the similarly named Virginia law firm Schmitz Socarras LLP, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

“There are a lot of James Bacons out there,” Doris Bacon said.

Doris Bacon said that for anyone interested in politics, working in the White House today would be an interesting job.

“He wasn’t just a gopher at HUD. He was doing just a lot of substantial stuff,” she said of James Bacon. “He’s just a really good person.”