James Charles says he plans to create makeup that ‘the beauty market hasn’t seen yet’

James Charles recently spoke with Women’s Wear Daily about his upcoming VidCon appearance.

The YouTuber also shared some insight into his plans to release a makeup brand.

According to Charles, he wants to create something that “the beauty market hasn’t seen yet,” as he knows the industry is saturated.

In the meantime, Charles will soon release a beauty-competition show on YouTube.

The YouTuber recently spoke with Women’s Wear Daily about his 2020 plans, which include his first-ever VidCon appearance. Charles will also launch a beauty-competition show on YouTube this year.

But, according to Charles, his plans don’t stop there – he also intends on creating a makeup line.

James Charles told Women’s Wear Daily that he’s in the ‘planning stages’ of creating a makeup line

“Let’s be real: it’s very saturated right now and the last thing I want to do is slap my name on a highlighter or liquid lipstick and call it a day,” Charles told WWD about the beauty industry.

“I’ve talked for a while about not wanting to do a beauty line, but after releasing my [Morphe] palette, I changed my mind because I fell in love with the product development process,” he said. “My biggest focus in creating my line is innovation and creating products that the beauty market hasn’t seen yet.”

Charles shared similar sentiments about creating a cosmetics line during a November 2019 interview with the outlet.

“I didn’t want to do it [before] because I didn’t have a solid concept,” Charles said. “I didn’t want to put out something that was ridiculous just to slap my name on it and get a few extra dollars in my bank account.”

“I definitely won’t be doing another palette anytime soon, [but] I do finally have a solid concept for a brand that hopefully will be something new in the market,” he continued.

YouTubers like Jeffree Star and Jaclyn Hill have both created namesake beauty brands

Though Charles has not yet released a line of his own, the YouTuber has collaborated with Morphe on an eye-shadow palette and brush set. He’s also the founder of a merchandise brand called Sisters Apparel.

By launching his own beauty brand, however, Charles will join the likes of YouTubers including Jeffree Star, Jaclyn Hill, Tati Westbrook, and more. Brands owned by those three YouTubers currently sell products including liquid lipsticks, makeup puffs, highlighters, and lip gloss.

Charles will likely launch his beauty-competition show before releasing makeup

In November 2019, Charles announced via YouTube that he’s partnered with the platform to create a limited series where beauty influencers compete for $50,000. Charles will serve as the show’s host, director, and executive producer.

The limited series is set to launch in spring 2020, and will show influencers participate in challenges that test “not only their makeup skills, but everything that it takes to be an influencer,” according to Charles’ YouTube page.

