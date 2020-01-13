The Japanese billionaire flying round the moon with SpaceX is looking for a ‘female partner’ — here’s what it’s like to apply

source DAVID MCNEW/AFP via Getty Images

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is the first person booked to fly round the moon with Elon Musk’s space firm SpaceX in 2023.

Maezawa announced on Sunday he’s looking for a “female partner” to accompany him, and he will find this special someone through the medium of a reality TV show.

We submitted an application, and documented the process.

In September 2018 it was announced Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa would be SpaceX’s first space tourist, and had booked tickets to fly round the moon in 2023.

Maezawa is a Japanese entrepreneur and the founder of online fashion firm Zozo. According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, he has a current net worth of $3.6 billion. He resigned as CEO in September 2019 after selling a 30% stake in the company.

On Sunday Maezawa announced he’s holding a reality TV competition to help him find a lifelong romantic partner who will accompany him on his journey round the moon.

The search for his life partner will be made into a series by Japanese streaming site Abema TV in what it describes as a “serious matchmaking documentary,” and prospective candidates can apply via a website.

Here’s how you apply to be Maezawa’s space companion:

Yusaku Maezawa tweeted the link to the application page to his 7.2 million followers on Sunday.

[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv — Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) 前澤友作 (@yousuck2020) January 12, 2020

This link takes you to this webpage explaining what Maezawa’s looking for in applicants.

Here’s the link.

The billionaire has a short, but quite specific list of attributes he’s looking for in a space partner. The candidates will go through a three-month process before he decides on the winner.

Maezawa says he’s looking for women over the age of 20 with “bright” personalities. They’d also have to be willing to go through the three-month process before he makes up his mind.

The page also contains an open letter from Maezawa explaining his reasoning for looking for love on reality TV.

Maezawa reflects on his rise to fame and fortune, and says that now he has resigned as CEO of fashion retail giant Zozo, he’s looking to change his way of life.

“I’m sure I’ve been able to acquire my share of money, social status, and fame along the way. But now I’m restarting my life. I’m 44 now. As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly begin to surge upon me, there’s one thing that I think about: Continuing to love one woman,” he writes.

Maezawa says that when Abema TV initially approached him for the program he was initially struck by feelings of “embarrassment and pride,” and his first instinct was to reject the idea, but he came around.

Once you hit the “click here to apply” button, you’re taken to this Google form.

After submitting some basic info (name, place of birth etc), Maezawa wants to know a few professional and contact details. He doesn’t ask for salary details.

Then the form tries to get more of a sense of personality, asking for the candidate’s “hobbies,” “special skill,” and “selling points.”

Next, applicants have to share a photo, either by linking to a public social media account or emailing the network with a photo attached.

Now comes the million (or more accurately multibillion) dollar question: applicants have to say what they think of Yusaku Maezawa.

Finally comes a section called “free entry fields,” which appears to be a space where applicants can write anything else they feel is important to tell the program makers, followed by a disclaimer.

The disclaimer seems to outline requirements from Abema, the streaming service which will air the program. Among other things, the agreement states that applicants can’t be gangsters.

When we applied, there was no confirmation that our application had been submitted, nor was there a confirmation emails.

Applicants apparently have to wait and see if they’re in with a chance.