A Japanese tourist company is offering stressed-out couples discounts on hotel rooms to use as a getaway while quarantined

Japanese company Kasoku has started offering up vacant hotel rooms to couples who need space from each other.

Company founder Keisuke Arai told CNN that after being in 24/7 COVID-19 quarantine with his girlfriend caused them to bicker, he was inspired to find a way to help other couples struggling.

Kasoku has also partnered with a divorce counseling service to help couples with more serious marital problems arising during the pandemic.

For Keisuke Arai, head of the Japanese tourism company Kasoku, quarantining with his long-term girlfriend in their small apartment has not been smooth-sailing.

After a few weeks of quarantine, Arai and his partner were bickering more than ever, he told CNN. Arai is not alone.

The combination of stress and forced quality time has caused a rift in some couples’ relationships and even led to a trend of people ranting about their partners on social media using the hashtag #coronadivorce.

After going down a rabbit hole reading other stories of couples struggling, Arai came up with a new venture.

His company has launched a deal on vacant hotel rooms specifically designed for couples to get away from the confines of their homes, for anywhere between one day and six months.

“We wanted people to take the space to reflect on what wasn’t working in their relationships,” Arai told CNN.

The company will also provide rooms to women facing domestic violence from their partners who are looking for safe housing – as rates of domestic violence have steadily increased across the globe during the pandemic.

The company is offering 500 vacant hotel rooms across Japan where couples can stay from one day to six months. Each room costs about 4,000 yen ($37) a day and 90,000 yen ($844) a month, reported CNN.

In addition to offering space for couples to get needed space from each other, Kasoku will be partnering with a divorce counseling service to help couples who need assistance with more serious marital problems that have come up during the pandemic.

So far, Arai told CNN he’s gotten over 140 requests for rooms and 37 people who have actually rented units – primarily women in their 30s and 40s in search of some time away from their partner or simply a quiet place to work remotely from.

“We wanted to prevent people from divorcing,” Arai told CNN. “The idea behind the vacation rentals is so that married couples can gain some much-needed time and space to think about their relationships.”

