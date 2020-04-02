These Japanese elementary school students organized their own graduation ceremony in ‘Minecraft’ — here’s what happened

By
Mary Meisenzahl, Business Insider US
-

Minecraft graduation Japan.

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube
  • COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, has closed schools and workplaces around the world.
  • People have gotten creative with holding virtual gatherings while sheltering at home, from weddings in the Nintendo Switch game “Animal Crossing” to happy hours on Zoom video calls.
  • A group of elementary school students organized a graduation ceremony for themselves in the video game “Minecraft” after their school closed.
“Minecraft” is not only one of the most popular video games in the world, but it’s also a place for students to recreate events canceled due to the coronavirus.

The block-building game, which Microsoft bought in 2014 for $2.5 billion, has been one of the most popular games worldwide over the last 10 years. As of September, it had a staggering 112 million active players every month, a number that has reportedly grown to 145 million.

March is typically the end of the Japanese school year, but when Japanese pubic schools closed in February due to COVID-19, many students realized they would likely miss graduation.

A group of eight elementary school students decided that they could still hold the ceremony in Minecraft. Take a look.

Shuhei Kashiwara tweeted a video of his 10-year-old son attending the virtual graduation ceremony.

The “Minecraft” setup was elaborate.

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube

Students ranging in age from elementary to junior high school coordinated the event, without help from faculty or teachers.

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube

The event was ordered just like a typical graduation ceremony. Graduates processed in in a line…

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube

…and took their seats.

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube

A speaker was invited to the stage to give a commencement address.

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube

Then, a student spoke for the class.

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube

Finally, it was time to give out diplomas. Graduates processed up to the stage.

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube

One by one they crossed the stage and received their diplomas.

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube

Kashiwara told Business Insider that the participants are all good friends, and they spent the day gaming and having fun.

caption
Minecraft graduation Japan.
source
Miakun channel/Youtube

The story and photos even made a local paper.

caption
Minecraft.
source
Shuhei Kashiwara

One of the students also posted a video of the graduation. Take a look here.