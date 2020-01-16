Jared Kushner likes to show White House visitors the spot where Monica Lewinsky used to sneak into Bill Clinton’s study

caption Jared Kushner in 2017. source Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post / Getty

In a new cover story for Time Magazine, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner revealed a piece of history he likes to show West Wing visitors that took some by surprise.

Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, gave journalist Brian Bennett a peek into his daily life as senior adviser to President Donald Trump.

The president’s son-in-law said he likes to show people the spot where Monica Lewinsky apparently used to sneak into former President Bill Clinton’s study.

In the piece, Kushner took Bennett on a tour of the West Wing, including an exclusive tour of his office. Although smaller than some of the offices that Trump’s other aides have, Kushner said his is the best in the house because it adjoins Trump’s “favorite hideaway”: his private dining room.

“Not the biggest office in the world, but it’s a good location,” Kushner, a former real estate developer, told Time.

Kushner’s office is decorated with tokens and memorabilia that commemorate his “key moments” in the White House. He hung a stone plaque commemorating the move of the US embassy to Jerusalem, and displayed a signed poster from rapper Kanye West, who helped him push criminal justice reform through Congress.

But the most peculiar pitstop on Kushner’s tour was a spot on the wall where there used to be an entrance to the president’s study. He told Time the now-plastered doorway is where former White House intern Monica Lewinsky used to enter to meet Bill Clinton.

“This is where Monica used to come in,” Kushner said. Time reported he enjoys pointing out this particular piece of history to West Wing visitors.

The intimate relationship between then-president Clinton and Lewinsky overshadowed his presidency. In November 1995, Clinton began an affair with Lewinsky, who was 21 years old at the time.

Their relationship came to light in 1998, igniting a national scandal and culminating in Clinton’s impeachment. He was ultimately charged with lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstructing justice. As Clinton was only the second president to be impeached, his case helped lay the groundwork for Trump’s impeachment.

Trump was impeached on two counts: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Time Magazine story came shortly after the House officially sent the articles of impeachment to the Senate, where Trump will be tried.