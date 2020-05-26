Jason Derulo has become the king of TikTok during quarantine — watch some of his best videos

caption Jason Derulo appeared in the movie “Cats.” source Jesse Grant/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jason Derulo has become well-known for creating outrageous TikTok videos from his home.

The 30-year-old participates in viral challenges, pulls pranks on his friends, and takes on over-the-top stunts.

With a follower base of 21.6 million users, he’s vowed to “diversify and do different things” to build his presence.

Insider rounded up some of Derulo’s best TikTok videos.

Many celebrities dipped their toes into the Gen Z and millennial-dominated world of TikTok with attempts at “Renegade” or other popular dances while at home during the pandemic.

Jason Derulo, however, was far ahead of them.

The 30-year-old musician and Florida native has shaped his TikTok page into a landing zone for thrilling stunts, viral dance challenges, and glimpses into his opulent medieval-style mansion.

Whether he’s attempting to eat corn on the cob off of a power drill or video chatting with Gordon Ramsay about his kitchen skills, the “Cats” actor keeps his 21.6 million followers guessing as to what he’ll come up with next.

During an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, Derulo said that he plans to “diversify and do different things” with his videos, adding that he’s determined to “one-up” himself every time.

Here are some of the “Swalla” singer’s best TikTok videos to date.

Derulo discovered a new way to put on his pants

With the help of two people holding his pants in the air, the singer shows just how much air he can get with a single jump. Derulo starts from several feet behind his friends before launching into the air and landing with each leg in his sweats.

He tried to break the record for the world's largest pancake stack

After flipping the final pancake, Derulo climbs to the top of his stairs and yells, "Somebody call Guinness," in reference to breaking the world record.

The singer proceeds to drop the pancake on top of a massive stack, which is located in his foyer, and the tower collapses to the tune of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On."

Because the sky was 'boring,' he turned it red

"Is it just me, or is the sky boring as hell today?" he asks. "Let's change it up."

Derulo then throws an illuminated ball at the sky, causing it to go from a clear blue to a stormy red.

Derulo appeared to break his front teeth while eating corn off of a power drill

Posed as a life hack video, the singer chows on corn while it spins on a handheld power drill. Halfway through the video, however, he lowers to drill to show that his two front teeth are broken. And while the video gained a large amount of attention, many people accused him of faking the injury for shock value.

He transformed into Spider-Man during the 'wipe it down' challenge

The viral trend calls on people to reveal the different sides of their personality while cleaning a mirror to BMW KENNY's song "Wipe It Down." Derulo, like many others on the platform, took on the challenge.

As he washes the mirror, a CGI spider bites his wrist and turns him into Spider-Man. After shooting out webs and dancing around in the costume, he disappears through the ceiling.

His dog, Ice, showed that he's a better listener than many toddlers

Many people tested their children's patience with the viral "fruit snack challenge," in which they tempt them with a treat but forbid them from eating until they return from the bathroom. Derulo hopped on the trend and tried it on his own dog.

After slabbing a thick spoonful of peanut butter in front of Ice and repeatedly telling him not to eat it, the singer goes upstairs. In the video, Ice looks at the stairs, not the treat, which Derulo says is the dog's "favorite thing on the planet."

Ice resists until Derulo returns and allows him to enjoy the peanut butter, showing the dog's self-restraint.

Jena Frumes, his girlfriend, handed him a live snake

Starting with a glass of ice water and a bottle of dish soap, Frumes hands Derulo objects while he chats on the phone to test if he's paying attention.

She then carries a live snake over to him, and he accepts it without looking. Once he realizes what he's holding, he throws the phone down in a panic.

Gordon Ramsay taste-tested his lava cake

Derulo often shares TikTok cooking videos, showing each ingredient he puts into his meals or desserts. While he was making lava cakes, he called on chef Gordon Ramsay to get his opinion.

Passing a bite of the chocolate dessert through the phone, Ramsay remarks that the cake is in "pristine condition" and crowns Derulo "Master Chef 2021."

Derulo reminisced on high adrenaline travel adventures

While staying at home and social distancing, the musician shared his fond memories of travel by posting a video of himself hanging off the edge of the 553.3-meter CN Tower in Toronto.

He appeared to shave an eyebrow off after losing a bet and tried to draw it back on

While playing basketball with his friend, Derulo lost a bet that the first person to miss a shot would shave off an eyebrow. He used a razor to remove the brow.

The singer had only one eyebrow in the next series of TikToks, so he playfully tried to draw it back on with a pencil. Noting that it was far too high on his forehead, he asked if anybody had a marker.

Although it drove several of his TikToks following the bet, Derulo confirmed that he hadn't actually shaved off his eyebrow during an episode of the "Elvis Duran Show."