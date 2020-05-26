Watch Jason Derulo transform into Spider-Man for the viral ‘wipe it down’ challenge on TikTok

caption Jason Derulo appeared in the movie “Cats.” source Jesse Grant/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jason Derulo turns into Spider-Man in a TikTok video he shared on Saturday as part of the “wipe it down” challenge.

In the viral trend, people reveal alternative sides of their personalities as they clean to BMW KENNY’s song “Wipe It Down.”

As the 30-year-old wipes down his mirror with a towel, a spider bites his hand.

Moments later, he appears in a full Spider-Man suit, shooting webs out of his hand, dancing, and disappearing through the ceiling.

“ With great power comes great responsibility,” Derulo captioned the video.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jason Derulo manages to keep his more than 21 million TikTok followers on their toes, and his transformation into Spider-Man for the “wipe it down” challenge joins the ranks of his most impressive posts.

In a TikTok video he shared on Saturday, the “Swalla” singer took part in the viral trend, in which people reveal the dual nature of their personalities as they clean mirrors to BMW KENNY’s song “Wipe It Down.”

While many people show the contrast between themselves in sweatpants versus put-together during the challenge, Derulo used it as an excuse to transform himself into Spider-Man.

At the beginning of the video, Derulo appears shirtless while scrubbing his floor-length mirror from top to bottom. After just two wipes, the camera rapidly zooms in on a CGI spider gnawing on the singer’s wrist. Grimacing for just a moment after the bite, he returns to cleaning.

When the beat drops, however, he appears in a full Spider-Man suit – presumably as a result of the spider bite. After showing off his newly-discovered power to shoot webs out his wrists, Derulo begins to dance around in the costume before using a web to pull himself up to the ceiling.

“With great power comes great responsibility,” Derulo captioned the video, which garnered 3.8 million views and over 500,000 likes.

The "Cats" actor also recently gained attention for attempting to eat corn off of a handheld power drill in a TikTok video.

Although it appears as though he severely chips his two front teeth in the process of making the clip, fans were skeptical that it was real and speculated that his injury was faked for shock value.

Derulo - who draws TikTok audiences of millions by gallivanting around his mansion, handling exotic animals, and pulling pranks on friends - shared that he has no plans to slow down on the platform in an interview with TMZ on Tuesday.

"I like to diversify and do different things. I'm going to be introducing a new character pretty soon - an alter ego of myself," he explained. "I'm gonna continue to go there and try to one-up myself every single time."

Derulo also explained that he plans to use TikTok to promote his music in the future and has already introduced a successful remix of a sound called "Savage Love" on the app.

"TikTok literally runs the music industry," he said. "It's kind of ironic that this has exploded for me in the way that it did because the most popular songs on TikTok are the most popular songs in the world."