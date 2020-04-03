Jay-Z and Meek Mill are sending jails and prisons thousands of masks to help protect inmates and staff from the coronavirus

caption Jay-Z and Meek Mill pictured in 2019. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Reform Alliance

Jay-Z and Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance – a criminal justice reform organization – is donating surgical masks to prisons in Tennessee, Mississippi, and New York.

Jessica Jackson, the chief advocacy officer at REFORM, told CBS News that 40,0000 masks would go to prisons in Tennessee, 50,000 would go to New York’s Rikers Island, and 5,000 would go to Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman.

Disease spreads quickly in jails, and experts have said the populations are at a high risk for the novel coronavirus.

“It’s a very vulnerable population,” Jackson told CBS News. “We’re really worried about the number of people coming in and out of the facility, and the fact that the people living there might be sitting ducks during this pandemic.”

Disease spreads quickly in jails because people live in tight quarters, and advocates have said the novel coronavirus could wreak havoc on prison systems.

Some US city jails are releasing select high-risk inmates, but some experts say up to 100,000 inmates could still die unless the US takes further measures.

It remains unclear how REFORM Alliance obtained the masks, but the mass donation is part of it’s SAFER Plan to help prisons and jails respond to the outbreak.

“We’re still looking at jail and prison populations that are completely overcrowded to dangerous levels when you’re looking at a pandemic like this head-on,” Jackson told CBS News. “This is a movement, but we need all of the voices we can get.”

In New York City jails, at least 231 inmates and 223 staff members have tested positive for COVID-10.

Jackson told CBS News that officials in New York and Tennessee had asked for help in protecting its inmates against the virus.

“Overwhelmingly the response was, ‘please provide the masks, we really need them.’ They want to protect the people working and living in the facilities,” Jackson said. “I think Rikers Island especially, they are very aware the virus has hit and so many lives are now at risk.”