JCPenney is closing 6 stores. See if your local store is on the list.

JCPenney will close six stores by April 24, a company spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

The closures impact stores in Montana, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina.

JCPenney will close six stores by April 24, company spokesperson Kristen Bennett confirmed to Business Insider on Friday.

“This decision is the result of a careful and ongoing review of our store portfolio,” Bennett said. “It’s never easy to close a store, however, we feel this is a necessary business decision.”

We compiled a list of confirmed store closures and will update it as necessary: