A top JCPenney executive has resigned after just nine months in the role

JCPenney vice president and chief customer officer Shawn Gensch has resigned, the company confirmed to Business Insider on Tuesday.

Gensch joined JCPenney in June and reported directly to the retailer’s CEO, Jill Soltau.

In a statement on his departure, JCPenney thanked Gensch for “building a strong team of marketing leaders.”

JCPenney’s head of marketing, Shawn Gensch, has resigned after just nine months in the role, the company confirmed to Business Insider on Tuesday.

He reported directly to JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau and oversaw all aspects of the company’s marketing including digital, advertising, creative design, customer research, loyalty, analytics and insights, social media, sales promotions and planning, and events marketing, according to a news release announcing his hiring.

JCPenney declined to say why Gensch left the company. In a statement on his departure, the company said he helped develop JCPenney’s turnaround strategy, which it calls the “plan for renewal.”

“Shawn Gensch resigned from his position as executive vice president and chief customer officer at JCPenney,” the company said in an emailed statement. “The Company thanks Shawn for his contributions in developing the Plan for Renewal and building a strong team of marketing leaders.”

Gensch joined JCPenney from Sprouts Farmers Market, where he served as chief customer office. Prior to Sprouts, he cofounded a loyalty platform and spent 10 years working for Target. The Dallas Morning News first reported Gensch’s departure.

JCPenney is expected to announce its holiday sales results on Thursday. The company said in January that same-store sales dropped 7.5% in the nine-week period ending January 4.

If you work for JCPenney and have information to share, contact this reporter by email at hpeterson@businessinsider.com or by Signal at 646-768-4657.