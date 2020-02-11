Jeep built its new ‘Desert-Rated’ Gladiator to tackle the world’s harshest off-road conditions

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Jeep unveiled the Gladiator Mojave, a new trim for its popular midsize pickup, at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show last week.

For years, Jeep has awarded a “Trail Rated” badge to its most off-road-worthy vehicles, but the Gladiator Mojave is the first Jeep to be “Desert Rated.”

The Gladiator Mojave is specially equipped for desert racing thanks to suspension upgrades, larger tires, a reinforced frame, and better ground clearance.

Jeep has long used the Trail Rated label to distinguish its most rugged and off-road-capable models. And now it’s adding an even more hardcore badge to its lineup.

At the 2020 Chicago Auto Show, which is taking place in the Windy City from February 8-17, Jeep unveiled its first Desert-Rated vehicle, the Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

The new Gladiator trim earns its Desert rating thanks to a host of modifications that prepare it for high-speed off-roading over sandy terrain. Jeep has outfitted the Mojave with high-performance suspension, a sturdier chassis, and larger tires, among other upgrades.

Scroll down to learn more about the new Jeep Gladiator Mojave and what its Desert Rated badge really means.

Jeep, which has slapped a Trail Rated badge on its most off-road-ready SUVs since 2004, introduced a new Desert Rated stamp at the Chicago Auto Show.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Jeep’s new Gladiator Mojave — its first model to earn the Desert Rated label — sports performance upgrades that make it better-equipped for high-speed off-roading on sand than its Trail-Rated siblings.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

First off, the Gladiator Mojave boasts a beefier frame that’s reinforced by extra welds.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Source: Jalopnik

A stronger frame and axles help the Mojave manage uneven desert terrain at high speeds, Jeep says.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Jeep also gave the Mojave a one-inch front suspension lift to improve approach angle and ground clearance.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep Gladiator Mojave.

The truck boasts a 44.7-degree approach angle and 11.6 inches of clearance underneath.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Suspension upgrades — including new Fox shocks — help the vehicle stay level and under control when racing over irregular terrain.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Source: The Drive

External shock reservoirs keep the new shocks cool under high stress …

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

And hydraulic jounce bumpers provide extra damping when suspension bottoms out.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Other upgrades include a skid plate up front to protect the Gladiator Mojave’s undercarriage from nasty rocks and the like …

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

And 33-inch all-terrain Falken Wildpeak tires as standard.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Plus, the truck has what Jeep calls “desert prowess,” meaning it can handle the sand, gravel, dust, and heat associated with off-roading in desert climates.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

The Mojave comes with the same engine as other Gladiator models — a 3.6-liter V6 rated at 285 horsepower and 260 foot-pounds of torque. A six-speed manual is standard.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Despite its Desert Rated badge, the Gladiator Mojave is still equipped for other environments and can ford up to 30 inches of water, matching its Rubicon cousin.

caption Jeep Gladiator Mojave. source Jeep

Source: The Drive

Jeep says Gladiator Mojaves will roll into dealerships starting in the second quarter of this year.