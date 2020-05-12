Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya says Jeff Bezos is this generation’s best investor, ‘even better than Buffett’

source Getty Images

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya said in a Tuesday interview with CNBC that he thinks Jeff Bezos is a better investor than Warren Buffett.

His argument focuses on share buybacks, which Amazon has largely forgone under Bezos to instead invest in growing the business.

“Coming out of 2020, I think what we should realize is we have a very brittle economy, a very fragile ecosystem of companies that are over-levered. We need to create incentives for these folks to save and to invest in the future,” he said.

Read more on Business Insider.

Move over Warren Buffett.

Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya said in a Tuesday interview with CNBC that he thinks Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is a better investor than Warren Buffett, the famed “Oracle of Omaha” and leader of Berkshire Hathaway.

“People used to lambaste Jeff Bezos for not being profitable, but when you looked under the hood, he was the single best investor of our generation, even better than Buffett, because he would take billions of dollars of free cash flow and invest it into the future,” said Palihapitiya, the CEO of Social Capital.

Palihapitiya’s comments came in a long interview with CNBC where he touched on Tesla, Elon Musk, the actions of the Federal Reserve, bitcoin, the US economy reopening, and more.

He also continued his recent crusade against stock buybacks, which he called a “fundamentally idiotic business practice” on Tuesday. Palihapitiya is a fan of Bezos because Amazon has largely skipped the practice under his leadership, instead investing in building the business.

In the company’s first-quarter earnings, Bezos told investors to “take a seat, because we are not thinking small,” before announcing that Amazon plans to spend the roughly $4 billion it expects in second-quarter profit on “COVID-related expenses getting products to customers and keeping employees safe.”

Read more: A Wall Street expert lays out how the stock market’s ‘downright terrifying’ surge within this crisis may be laying the groundwork for another 32% crash

Buffett, on the other hand, has argued for the value of stock buybacks when done in a responsible manner. The company repurchased $1.7 billion of its own stock in the first quarter, according to its earnings report in early May.

Palihapitiya said he agrees with Buffett in that share buybacks need to be executed under the right conditions.

“Coming out of 2020, I think what we should realize is we have a very brittle economy, a very fragile ecosystem of companies that are over-levered. We need to create incentives for these folks to save and to invest in the future,” he said.

He continued: “There is a business case to be made in every company to either save and/or to plan for the future, and instead to just give it back randomly in the open market is one of the dumbest business decisions you could make.”