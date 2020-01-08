Jeff Bezos reportedly threw a star-studded birthday bash for his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez

caption Lauren Sanchez, left, and Jeff Bezos. source Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos threw a lavish 50th birthday party for his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, according to Page Six.

The party was reportedly attended by high-profile guests like IAC Chairman Barry Diller and designer Diane von Furstenberg, and celebrities like Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, and Timothée Chalamet.

Bezos and Sanchez began publicly dating almost exactly a year ago, in January 2019.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos threw a star-studded 50th birthday party last month for his girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, according to a report from Page Six.

Bezos reportedly hosted two parties, beginning with a private dinner on her birthday, December 19 (Sanchez is a Sagittarius). The following night, Bezos threw a lavish event the following night that was attended by multiple high-profile guests, including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Timothée Chalamet, and IAC Chairman Barry Diller and his wife, designer Diane von Furstenberg, who appear to be close friends of the couple. Bezos and Sanchez were spotted in St. Barts a few days later, Page Six reported.

A spokesperson for Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Bezos and Sanchez have been publicly dating for almost exactly a year, since last January. Hours after Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, announced their divorce, the National Enquirer reported that Bezos had been dating Sanchez. The tabloid published leaked texts between the couple and said it had conducted a four-month investigation in their relationship.

What followed was a tumultuous few months for Bezos, who began conducting an investigation into who leaked his messages to the Enquirer. In February, Bezos published an explosive blog post where he accused National Enquirer publisher AMI and its CEO, David Pecker, of attempting to blackmail him.

Throughout it all, Bezos and Sanchez have been going strong. Throughout the past year, the couple has partied aboard media mogul David Geffen’s superyacht, attended Wimbledon, and sailed off the coast of Italy.