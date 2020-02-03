Construction on Jeff Bezos’ D.C. mansion reportedly resulted in $16,800 in parking tickets

caption The former Textile Museum in Washington, D.C., which is now owned by Jeff Bezos. source Paul J. Richards/AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos’ Washington, D.C., mansion renovation resulted in $16,800 in parking tickets on the block over the last three years, according to a report from CBS station WUSA9.

Over 560 citations were issued in total, for violations like ignoring “no parking” signs or blocking pedestrian pathways.

Bezos purchased the home in 2016 for $23 million in cash. The property has since undergone millions in renovations.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jeff Bezos’ mansion renovation in Washington, D.C., has reportedly racked up thousands of dollars in parking tickets over the last three years.

From October 2016 to October 2019, the city handed out 564 parking citations on the block where Bezos’ home sits, according to a new investigation from D.C.-area CBS station WUSA9. The tickets totaled a whopping $16,840.

According to WUSA9, most of the citations were for blocking crosswalks, obstructing pedestrian pathways, ignoring “no parking” signs, or parking in spaces that are reserved for residents of the block.

Neither the D.C. Department of Public Works nor Amazon immediately responded to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Bezos’ property spans 27,000 square feet and is the site of the former Textile Museum. It’s located in D.C.’s upscale Kalorama neighborhood, which is also home to other high-profile residents, including the Obamas and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

source Jenny Cheng/Business Insider

Bezos purchased the property in 2016 for $23 million in cash, according to The Washington Post, and embarked on a $12 million renovation. The property, which is actually two separate buildings, now includes 25 bathrooms, 11 bedrooms, two workout rooms, a ballroom, and a whiskey cellar, according to blueprints published by Washingtonian.

It’s worth noting that Bezos’ current net worth clocks in at around $125 billion, so $16,800 in parking tickets is a drop in the bucket. According to a source close to the construction project who spoke to WUSA9, “all the outstanding tickets in question have been paid.”