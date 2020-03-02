Jeffree Star subtly shaded an influencer who said she ‘beat the crap out of’ her child after she broke an eye-shadow palette

caption Jeffree Star frequently sends new makeup to people who have broken their products. source Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In February, YouTuber Michelle Grace said in a video that she “beat the crap out of” her 2-year-old daughter after the child destroyed one of her Jeffree Star Cosmetics eye-shadow palettes.

Star didn’t initially respond to the backlash that ensued following Grace’s comments.

On Monday, however, Star wrote on Twitter that he’d be sending new eye shadow to a woman who said she reacted calmly after her child ruined her Blood Sugar palette.

“Hi parenting, how are ya?” Star wrote in his tweet, alongside a red heart emoji.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jeffree Star subtly shaded an influencer who said she “beat the crap out of” her child after the 2-year-old ruined an eye-shadow palette.

On Wednesday, YouTuber Michelle Grace uploaded a YouTube video in which she complained about her child smearing ranch dressing across her Jeffree Star Cosmetics Alien palette. In the now-deleted video, she said: “One second, my hand hurts. ‘Cause I just beat the crap out of her. Not literally, but I taught her a lesson. Because I’ll be damned if she’s gonna walk all over me.”

Though Star didn’t initially respond to the backlash that ensued following Grace’s comments, he appeared to reference her video in a tweet on Monday.

OH, OKAY NOPE!!

This “mother” just said her hand hurts from beating her 2 year old for ruining her Alien palette. @JeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/ngesxwTX90 — Lyndsay (@elIevee_) February 26, 2020

Jeffree Star seemingly addressed Michelle Grace’s viral video in a tweet

On Sunday, Twitter user @MUAdifiziert said her 3-year-old ruined her Blood Lust eye-shadow palette from Jeffree Star Cosmetics. In her tweet, she wrote: “My 3 year old got into my @JeffreeStar #bloodsugar palette while I was at work today. We cleaned it up the best we could.”

“Guess what I didn’t do?” she continued. “Touch her. I didn’t scream, didn’t beat, didn’t ‘pop’ or spank. I talked with her, she apologized, and helped me clean her mess up.”

My 3 year old got into my @JeffreeStar #bloodsugar palette while I was at work today. We cleaned it up the best we could. Guess what I didn’t do? Touch her. I didn’t scream, didn’t beat, didn’t “pop” or spank. I talked with her, she apologized, and helped me clean her mess up. pic.twitter.com/mrnbS9HNb1 — MUAdifiziert (@MUAdifiziert) March 1, 2020

The next day, Star responded by offering her a new eye-shadow palette.

“Hi parenting, how are ya?” Star wrote. “Please DM me your address so I can send you a new palette! I’d send you a new mattress too but I don’t know how firm you like it.”

Hi parenting, how are ya? ❤️ Please DM me your address so I can send you a new palette! I’d send you a new mattress too but I don’t know how firm you like it ???? https://t.co/ZoXhbPjJnq — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) March 2, 2020

Star has been vacationing in the Dominican Republic since the end of last week, which might explain why he didn’t respond to Grace’s video sooner.

Just landed in Punta Cana w the #JeffreeStarCosmetics team and feeling blessed ???????? pic.twitter.com/AuOURJ98RV — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) February 27, 2020

As Insider’s Hanna Lustig wrote in her report on Grace’s video, “spanking and other forms of corporal punishment are incredibly polarizing practices in the US. Some adults see no problem with using techniques, such as spanking and paddling, in service of child behavior modification. In many states, it is still legal for teachers and principals to employ corporal punishment in public schools.

“That said, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has made its stance on spanking clear. In an updated policy statement published in 2018, the group advocated for a ban on corporal punishment, as it ‘increases aggression in young children in the long run and is ineffective in teaching a child responsibility and self-control.'”

Of course, it’s not uncommon for kids and even pets to ruin makeup

In 2017, for example, a child shopping with their parent at a Sephora store in Augusta, Georgia, destroyed over $1,000 worth of Make Up For Ever products.

More recently, a Twitter user said in early February that her dog destroyed her James Charles x Morphe palette. At the time, people urged the YouTuber to send her a new one.

I hope it tasted real good ☹️☹️ @jamescharles pic.twitter.com/uacqlRvnia — Mariana Gordon (@mariana_gordon) February 12, 2020

Another Twitter user said the same thing happened with their dog and a face palette created by YouTuber Nikita Dragun. The YouTuber later responded, confirming that she’d send her a new one for free.

“Check ur dms i’ll send new ones right over bb,” Dragun wrote on Twitter.

check ur dms i’ll send new ones right over bb ???? https://t.co/Q0EFaxQH8q — Nikita ???????????????????????????? Dragun (@NikitaDragun) February 9, 2020

Representatives for Jeffree Star, Michelle Grace, and @MUAdifiziert did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.