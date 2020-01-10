Jeffree Star deleted a concerning tweet amid his disappearance from social media and fan rumors about his relationship with his longtime boyfriend

Makeup guru Jeffree Star posted for the first time on social media in five days, and the resulting tweet was quickly deleted – but not before worried fans screenshotted it.

Star tweeted “Dear God please stop the pain,” amid widespread, though generally unsupported rumors, that he broke up with his longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt.

But there’s no concrete evidence that the breakup happened, besides a gradual disapperance of Schwandt on social media, which Star explained on YouTuber Trisha Paytas’ podcast.

Fans are also wondering whether Star may be dealing with family health issues, since he has talked about his mother’s declining health in videos.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fans keep speculating about what’s going on with makeup mogul Jeffree Star, who posted and quickly deleted a worrisome tweet on Thursday – his first social media post in five days.

“Dear God please stop the pain,” Star wrote, amid widespread rumors that he and his longtime boyfriend Nathan Schwandt have broken up. Despite the rumors, there’s no concrete evidence that the pair have split, but fans started wondering why Star had taken “wifey to nathan” out of his Twitter bio on or around December 7, and seemingly disappeared from his usual frequent posting schedule.

Jeffree Star has fans worried after posting & deleting this tweet. ???? His first post in 5 days. pic.twitter.com/4yiHwkH425 — Tea Sesh ????◢ ◤ (@TeaSeshYT) January 9, 2020

Schwandt also deleted all of his social media in 2018, including his Instagram account. But on fellow YouTuber Trisha Paytas’ podcast “The Dish With Trish,” Star said Schwandt didn’t want to deal with negative attention on social media anymore, and was taking a step back.

The two also appeared in Star’s recent house tour together. The new mansion features decor of the couple and appears to be set up for both of them to live in alongside each other, so the cause of Star’s disappearance from social media could very well be something entirely different.

Fans are also speculating that the cryptic tweet has something to do with family health issues. Star has talked about his mother’s declining health on social media before, and fans say he’s hinted at her being sick recently.