Jeffree Star is planning a major renovation of the spa inside his $14.6 million mansion with the help of YouTube duo Mr. Kate

By
Amanda Krause
-

Mr. Kate (left) and Jeffree Star (right) discuss plans to renovate a spa in the latter YouTuber's home.

caption
Mr. Kate (left) and Jeffree Star (right) discuss plans to renovate a spa in the latter YouTuber’s home.
source
Mr. Kate/YouTube
  • Kate Albrecht and Joey Zehr – who make up the home-renovation duo Mr. Kate – are helping Jeffree Star transform the spa inside his $14.6 million mansion.
  • Star says in the couple’s latest YouTube video that he wants to make the space more opulent, as it doesn’t currently match his personality.
  • Though the actual renovations aren’t shown in the video, Albrecht and Zehr do share their plans for the spa.
  • According to the YouTubers, they plan to help install a waterfall on the wall, a giant Pomeranian statue, crystal chandeliers, and sparkling wallpaper.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.