Jeffree Star called out people on TikTok for using old footage to pretend they broke into his mansion

caption Jeffree Star wasn’t impressed by the hoax. source jeffreestar / YouTube

Jeffree Star reacted to TikToks where people pretended they had broken into his home.

One of them was captioned, “When you sneak into Jeffree Star’s house during quarantine.”

Star watched a selection in a YouTube video and explained that the footage was old so couldn’t have been filmed while he was living there.

A TikTok emerged recently that appeared to show two people walking around the patio of Jeffree Star’s $14 million mansion in Hidden Hills – the gated community in Los Angeles that is also home to many of the Kardashian clan.

Star reacted to the TikTok in a YouTube video, saying that people had been reaching out to his assistant and friends about the video.

“It’s a little sketch,” he said, noting that the account had only that one video.

“Now listen, that is my home, but there’s no rose garden anymore and all the patio furniture is gone,” he said as he played the TikTok. “So, that’s very convincing, also a little sketchy and a little scary because you’re kind of perpetuating that you broke into my house while I wasn’t here. Which is not possible.”

He said anyone who didn’t know the intricacies of his new garden would probably believe they had managed to break in.

“So no-one broke into my home, everyone sending it to me, thank you, I really appreciate it, we have everything under control,” he said, adding his on-site security would “bow and arrow someone’s a–” if they came near the door.

“But, whoever you are, cute,” he said.

Star also watched TikToks made by people who used to live in the house and one from his neighbour who drove past and filmed the property from the outside.

Watch the full video below.

