Jenna Dewan revealed that she’s engaged to Steve Kazee: ‘You have my heart’

caption Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan are expecting a child together. source Birdie Thompson/AdMedia /MediaPunch/IPX

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee, who started dating in 2018, are engaged.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” Dewan captioned a photo shared on Instagram of herself with Kazee.

In August 2019, the couple revealed that they were expecting their first child together.

Jenna Dewan revealed that she’s engaged to singer and actor Steve Kazee.

“A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart,” Dewan captioned a photo of herself kissing Kazee and showing off an engagement ring on her left hand.

Kazee shared the same photo on his Instagram and wrote: “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

caption Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee started dating in 2018. source Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

The pair’s news was met with plenty of congratulatory messages from their famous friends and fans.

Actress Nikki Reed called Dewan and Kazee “two of the most beautiful people on the planet” and Rumer Willis called them “beautiful souls” who are “a true reflection of soul mates and love.”

Reed also revealed on her Instagram story that her sustainable brand, Bayou With Love, played a part in creating the ring.

“An honor to be a very small part of this special moment,” she wrote. “I love you both, and all I can say is your love is pure magic. And I might be biased, but that ring is gorgeoussssss!”

“Steve, making this with you was such a beautiful experience,” Reed added. “Thank you for loving Jenna the way you do,” she added.”

caption Nikki Reed’s eco-friendly company helped create Jenna Dewan’s engagement ring. source Nikki Reed/Instagram

Dewan and Kazee started dating in 2018 and the following year, the couple revealed that they were expecting a child together.

This will be Dewan’s second child. The actress and dancer welcomed a daughter named Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum in 2013.

In an Instagram post shared in January 2020, Dewan said that being pregnant was “one of the most magical times in your life.”

The dancer also recently shared a heartfelt post about Kazee on her Instagram

“You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you,” she wrote. “I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive.”