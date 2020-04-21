Jenna Fischer clears up the ‘terrible rumor’ that she still wears Pam’s engagement ring from ‘The Office’

caption Jenna Fischer responded to a fan on Instagram asking if she still wears Pam’s engagement ring from “The Office.” source Byron Cohen/NBCU Photo Bank; Jenna Fischer via Instagram

Jenna Fischer disputed a rumor that she still wears the engagement ring that Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) gave to her character, Pam Beesly, on “The Office.”

When a fan said they heard she still wears the character’s ring and asked if it was true, she called it a “terrible rumor” and replied, “I wear the ring that my husband of 10 years gave me!”

Fischer has previously clarified that while she kept Pam’s engagement ring after “The Office” ended, she doesn’t wear it.

The actress and her “Office” costar, Angela Kinsey, have shared a number of fun facts about the show (and Jim and Pam’s relationship) on their podcast, “Office Ladies.”

The topic came up when Instagram user @itztherealed commented on an Instagram photo of Fischer and her husband, Lee Kirk, on Monday, asking the actress for clarification on whether she keeps her character’s ring on in real life.

“It’s a weird question but I kept hearing that you do. Or did,” the commenter added.

She responded, writing, “what a terrible rumor! Of course not! I wear the ring that my actual husband of 10 years gave me!”

Jim famously gave Pam the engagement ring when he proposed to her outside of a gas station on the season five episode “Weight Loss.” On the season four episode “Chair Model,” he explained that he bought the ring a week after the couple started dating.

caption On the show, Jim revealed that he bought Pam’s engagement ring only a week after they started dating. source NBC via Netflix

Fischer previously revealed on Twitter that although she kept Pam’s engagement ring after “The Office” ended, she’s not interested in wearing it outside of the show.

“While true that I kept the engagement ring Jim gave to Pam, it was a silver prop ring, not worth $5,000, and I do not wear it in real life,” she wrote in response to a since-deleted tweet.

While true that I kept the engagement ring Jim gave to Pam, it was a silver prop ring, not worth $5,000, and I do not wear it in real life. https://t.co/h2M1Y8iEPI — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) April 5, 2017

In recent months, the actress has shared many fun facts about the making of the sitcom on her podcast, “Office Ladies” (which she cohosts with her “Office” costar and real-life best friend, Angela Kinsey).

Each week, Fischer and Kinsey break down an episode of “The Office,” sharing behind-the-scenes secrets, as well as their personal memories of filming it.

Of course, some of those fun facts inevitably relate to Jim and Pam’s relationship. While breaking down the season two episode “Christmas Party,” Fischer finally (sort of) revealed what was in the secret note that Jim placed in a teapot that he gave to Pam while she was still engaged to her then-fiancée, Roy (David Denman).

Although Jim removed the note before Pam could read it, he gave it to her years later in an emotional scene from the season nine episode “A.A.R.M.”

caption Jim gave Pam a teapot with a personal note inside on the season two episode “Christmas Party.” source NBC

Audiences never learned what exactly Jim wrote in the teapot note, but Fischer said on the podcast that the actual note was a message from Krasinksi to her.

“[Co-creator Greg Daniels] suggested to John that he write a personal message from himself to me just saying what our time together on ‘The Office’ meant to him, because we were wrapping up filming,” she said.

“And so that was his goodbye. It was the sweetest note. I’ll never say exactly what John wrote, but I will say, just know it was perfect.”