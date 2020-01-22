Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt played with the viral ‘Friends’ Instagram filter on the red carpet

caption Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt both won SAG Awards this year. source Getty Images / Steve Granitz ;Getty Images / Frazer Harrison

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt played with Instagram’s viral filter game, “Which Friends Character Are You?”

They played the game with Access Hollywood on the SAG Awards’ red carpet on Sunday.

Aniston got Phoebe Buffay.

Pitt got Chandler Bing.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt played “Which Friends Character Are You?” with Access Hollywood on the SAG Awards’ red carpet on Sunday.

The viral filter game works by a person staring at the camera while the filter randomly assigns you a person/object/meme etc, with this version specific to “Friends” characters.

First up was Aniston, who played Rachel in the show but got Phoebe Buffay (played by Lisa Kudrow) in the game:

“Come on, come on, Lisa!” Aniston cheered when Phoebe’s face came up. “Muah, I love you!”

Next, it was Pitt’s turn, who appeared in “Friends” while he was married to Aniston as Will Colbert, a member of the “I Hate Rachel Green Club” and former classmate of Rachel, Ross, and Monica’s.

caption Pitt and Aniston in the 2001 episode of ‘Friends’ ‘The One With the Rumour.’ source Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

Pitt seemed slightly less impressed with the outcome of the game – he got Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry.

“Chandler! Alright, alright. Now what?” said Pitt. “Is that it?”

However, they aren’t the first “Friends” cast members who played the Instagram game.

Courtney Cox (Monica Geller) played several times on her Instagram, getting all five friends before finally landing on Monica.

Pitt and Aniston both won their first individual SAG Awards later that night – Aniston for “The Morning Show” and Pitt for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – after previously winning as part of ensemble casts.

caption Aniston and Pitt celebrated together and were spotted holding hands. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Aniston won with her “Friends” cast in 1996, while Pitt won as part of the cast for his first collaboration with Quentin Tarantino, “Inglourious Basterds.”

It was a good night for the two actors, and for fans of Jen and Brad, as they were spotted holding hands and Aniston’s reactions to Pitt’s acceptance speech was well-covered. If only they got Monica and Chandler in the Instagram game.

