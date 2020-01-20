Jennifer Aniston clapped when Brad Pitt joked about ‘not getting on with his wife’ at the SAG Awards

caption Jennifer Aniston smiled and clapped during Brad’s SAG acceptance speech. source TNT

Brad Pitt made a joke about how he “didn’t get on with his wife” during his SAG Awards acceptance speech, and Jennifer Aniston’s reaction was priceless.

56-year-old Pitt picked up Most Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Referencing his character in the film, Pitt said: “It was a difficult part. The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get on with his wife.”

The camera then panned to Aniston, who was seen smiling and clapping at her ex-husband’s comments.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brad Pitt made a joke about how he “didn’t get on with his wife” during his SAG Awards acceptance speech, and Jennifer Aniston’s reaction was priceless.

Pitt was accepting the award for Most Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his work in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” when he made the joke in reference to his character.

“Let’s be honest, it was a difficult part,” he said. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch. Big.”

After the audience burst into laughter, the camera panned to the faces of several celebrities including John Lithgow, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jamie Foxx.

caption John Lithgow, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jamie Foxx were all amused by Pitt’s comments. source TNT

It then showed 50-year-old Aniston smiling and clapping at her ex-husband’s comments.

Pitt then proceeded to talk about the connections he drew between the film and his personal life.

“Each of us in this room, we know pain we know loneliness, we bring that to the screen,” he said. “We have moments of grace, we’ve had moments of wisdom, we bring that to the screen.”

You can watch his speech in the clip below:

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA." Brad Pitt is full of quips as he accepts the #SAGAwards statue for best supporting actor in a film https://t.co/duqdI5q1az pic.twitter.com/Kb1kL0LqR6 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

It was a successful night for the former couple, as Aniston also took home Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in “The Morning Show,” which she produced alongside costar Reese Witherspoon.

Read more:

Jennifer Aniston gave a shoutout to Adam Sandler after he was snubbed by the SAG Awards and the Oscars

Joaquin Phoenix paid a touching tribute to Heath Ledger in his SAG Awards acceptance speech

Phoebe Waller-Bridge thanked her makeup artist for drawing abs on her as she wore a sheer ensemble to the SAG Awards