Jennifer Aniston posted a reunion selfie with ‘the girls across the hall’ Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

- Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
- Jennifer Aniston shared another catch-up with “Friends” cast members Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow.
- Aniston posted her second reunion selfie to Instagram on Sunday and, in an obvious nod to the NBC sitcom, captioned it: “Hi from the girls across the hall.”
- The first image shows the women smiling and posing for the camera while the second reveals a more candid moment as they share a laugh together.
- Celebrities shared their adoration for the trio in the comments including Rita Wilson, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Isla Fisher who wrote: “Sisters.”
- The original “Friends” cast have been hinting at reunion special since the end of 2019. In November it was confirmed that HBO Max would stream the much-anticipated show.
