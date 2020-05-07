Jennifer Garner penned a sweet letter to Meghan Markle after she was accused of being ‘phony’ in a video for Archie’s birthday

caption Jennifer Garner has sent a letter of support to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Fast Company, Save the Children UK/Instagram

Actress Jennifer Garner has shared her support for Meghan Markle after the duchess was accused of being “phony” in a new video shared for Archie’s birthday.

In the video, shared to the Save the Children UK Instagram account, Markle can be seen reading the book, “Duck! Rabbit” to an excitable Archie.

“More than anything – watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages – lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit,” Garner wrote in an open letter shared on Instagram.

Garner’s post came shortly after author Emily Giffin said the duchess “seemed so unmaternal” and criticized her for reading the book to Archie instead of having Prince Harry read it.

Jennifer Garner wrote an open letter to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after they were criticized for sharing a video of their son Archie for his birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a video of Markle reading the book “Duck! Rabbit” to Archie on the Save the Children UK Instagram account on Wednesday.

Garner said the clip – in which you can hear Prince Harry sweetly encourage his son from behind the camera – “lifts us all up.”

“Dear Meghan and Harry,” Garner wrote, “Thank you for sharing your gorgeous son with the world and allowing us to join you in celebrating his first birthday.

“We are humbled and grateful that you chose @savewithstories to mark this special day and in so doing – have raised the visibility of @savethechildren’s work in the US and UK and have helped feed and educate children in desperate need of both,” she added.

“More than anything – watching you lovingly talk through the pictures while your clever Archie turns the pages – lifts all of us up and reminds us that what may seem like a duck just might turn out to be a rabbit. Thank you for this joyful and meaningful shift in perspective. Best, Jen.”

However, not everyone shared those sentiments.

Garner’s post came shortly after author Emily Giffin was criticized for accusing the duchess of being fake in the video.

Giffin, author of “Something Borrowed” wrote that the duchess appeared “phony” in screenshots from a text conversation posted to her Instagram story.

According to screenshots published by Huffington Post, Giffin wrote: “She seemed so unmaternal.”

In another text, she wrote: “It was uncomfortable. She’s such a phony.”

According to the publication, Giffin also shared screenshots of a comment she posted to the original video on Instagram.

“Holy ‘me first.’ This is the Megan show. Why didn’t she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say ‘he said daddy!’ Because that would make it about Harry for a split second, God forbid,” the author wrote.

“Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him … wearing no pants?! Ooookay …” she added.

Giffin’s Instagram account has now been made private. However, she later released a statement, saying she was “truly sorry for that negative impact” that her posts caused.

