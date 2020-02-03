Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme performed with her mom at the Super Bowl and sang her heart out

caption Emme Anthony and her mom, Jennifer Lopez, sing together at the Super Bowl. source Elsa/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter with Marc Anthony, Emme Anthony, performed at the Super Bowl halftime show with her mom.

Emme Anthony sang her mom’s song “Let’s Get Loud,” before singing alongside her famous mom.

Emme’s no stranger to singing. Lopez previously told Entertainment Tonight that Emme gets her vocals from her dad.

Jennifer Lopez’s 11-year-old daughter Emme Anthony surprised everyone with a performance of her own during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Lopez’s daughter with Marc Anthony joined Shakira and Lopez toward the end of the 14-minute show to sing a short medley of songs.

Anthony was a natural.

She introduced a sweet rendition of her mom’s song “Let’s Get Loud” with a choir of children surrounding her. They all wore white outfits with the American flag emblazoned on their shirts.

caption Emme came on stage to introduce her mom’s single “Let’s Get Loud.” source NFL

The performers gave Anthony the floor while Shakira looked on in the background, smiling and playing the drums.

caption Emme sings with a choir of girls behind her. source Elsa/Getty Images

caption Shakira plays the drums during the Super Bowl halftime show. source NFL

Jennifer Lopez then came onto the stage draped in a massive Puerto Rican flag to sing alongside her daughter as they transitioned effortlessly into a remix of “Born in the USA” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

The mother and daughter duo looked so incredibly happy performing together.

caption Emme and her mom sing side by side. source NFL

caption Emme took over the Puerto Rican flag as her mom went to join Shakira. source Elsa/Getty Images

Fans and celebrities alike applauded Anthony’s Super Bowl performance.

J.Lo's daughter Emme serving vocals during the #SuperBowl halftime show yas — ???? naňa ???? (@say_nanya) February 3, 2020

The best part of this halftime show is J.Lo singing with her daughter Emme and Shakira ❤️ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/epe0c2PJvW — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) February 3, 2020

Jlo’s daughter Emme coming through with the real vocals #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/hD438zIRDf — Makho Ndlovu (@makhondlovu) February 3, 2020

baby emme absolutely killing it. look at this little star #jlo pic.twitter.com/UKw9Dbu3yc — mariam (@iownlovato) February 3, 2020

No one may have been a bigger fan than Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

AMAZING!! She ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED IT! Wow, that was so fun! I’m so proud of you, Jen! ❤️ @JLo pic.twitter.com/bD07MLcKYx — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 3, 2020

Emme Anthony is no stranger to singing.

Lopez has shown off her daughter’s singing talents in the past on social media.

Notably, Emme sang Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” in a YouTube video Lopez shared last May for her mom while she was preparing her first performance of her song “Medicine.”

caption Emme sings for her mother who nods approvingly. source Jennifer Lopez/YouTube

“She’s got her daddy’s voice,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight after the singer shared the video online.

It may not be long until we see more of Anthony singing alongside her mom or on her own.

You can watch the full Super Bowl halftime show below. Emme Anthony appears around 11:40.