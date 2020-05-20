Jennifer Lopez’s fans panicked after spotting a random man behind her in a selfie, but it’s not a home intruder

caption Jennifer Lopez’s recent selfie caused some concern amongst her fans on social media. source Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez posted a selfie on Instagram Friday, and some fans grew concerned after noticing a strange man in the background.

The mysterious figure appeared to be a bald man either wearing a mask or covering his mouth with his hand, and eagle-eyed commenters couldn’t stop pointing him out.

“What’s with the man with his mouth covered in the back bedroom??!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “the guy in the background is scary!”

After lots of speculation, a source close to Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez told E! News on Wednesday that the man was simply someone Rodriguez was video chatting with, and not actually a home intruder.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jennifer Lopez posted a mirror selfie to her Instagram on Friday, but fans quickly grew concerned after noticing a strange man in the background.

“If it doesn’t challenge you, it doesn’t change you,” Lopez captioned her picture, which featured her standing in workout gear in front of a large mirror.

But eagle-eyed users noticed a man (who appeared to be either covering his mouth with his hand or wearing a face mask) in the background behind Lopez, causing a fair bit of panic in the comments section of her post.

“What’s with the man with his mouth covered in the back bedroom??!!” one fan wrote, while another commented, “WTF who is that behind you looking REALLY scared with a mask on??”

Lopez’s post was inundated with comments asking about the mystery man, with fans wondering, “What’s that over her right shoulder??” and one even saying, “the guy in the background is scary!”

Despite the numerous theories that were put forth (including that the man was a window washer wearing a mask), E! News reported on Wednesday that the man wasn’t an intruder or a worker, but merely someone Lopez’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez was video-chatting with while JLo was taking her photo.

“Their office is attached to a gym and is separated by curtains from their office space,” a source close to the couple told E! News. “When they are doing a Zoom they project it onto a big screen.”

“If you look closely you can see Alex’s arm in a navy blue shirt,” the source continued. “He’s sitting in front of their desk, with the big screen on it, so the image of the person you’re seeing is who is on his Zoom call. That man was covering his mouth with his hand.”

According to E! News, the couple, who’s been dating since 2017, and their family have been quarantining together in Florida during the pandemic, and their plans to get married this summer are currently on hold.