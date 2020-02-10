Jennifer Lopez wore a showstopping sparkly dress with a thigh-high slit for an Oscars party, and doesn’t seem bothered by her ‘Hustlers’ snub

caption Jennifer Lopez didn’t seem bothered about her “Hustlers” snub as she got ready for an Oscars after-party on Sunday. source Jennifer Lopez/Instagram/Barbara Nitke/STX Films

Jennifer Lopez didn’t seem bothered by her Oscars snub on Sunday.

The “Hustlers” star still went to an Oscars after-party, and she made sure to shine.

Lopez shimmered from head to toe in a green sequined gown and towering silver heels.

She also sported big Old Hollywood curls and her signature nude lip.

No Oscar nomination? No problem, especially when you’re Jennifer Lopez.

The “Hustlers” star didn’t let a snub from the Academy Awards stop her from having fun on Sunday night.

Lopez gave fans a sneak peek at her Oscars after-party look on her Instagram story, and she definitely wasn’t afraid to sparkle.

Lopez shimmered from head to toe in the sequined green gown, which featured a thigh-high split, plunging neckline, and a daring cutout on her hip.

She paired the look with towering silver heels.

“Ready for an Oscars bash,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Lopez also gave followers a close-up of her beauty look for the night.

The fashion icon sported big Old Hollywood curls, sky-high lashes, and her signature nude lip.

And Lopez made it clear she was ready to party, quoting her own song “On the Floor” in the caption.

“Dance the night away, live your life and stay young on the floor,” she wrote.

Lopez wasn’t photographed at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and it remains unclear which soiree she attended on Sunday night.

It has been a stellar week for Lopez, who delivered a highly-acclaimed halftime show with Shakira at the Super Bowl on February 2.

Lopez pulled off four seamless outfit changes onstage during the performance, which won praise from the likes of Lady Gaga and Cardi B. She also showed off the pole-dancing skills she learned for “Hustlers” once again, paid tribute to her Puerto Rican roots, and sang with her 11-year-old daughter Emme.