Jennifer Lopez paired a $4,000 football-shaped bag with a matching bedazzled coffee cup

caption Jennifer Lopez attends a press conference for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in Miami, Florida, on Thursday. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In honor of her game-day performance, Lopez carried a football-shaped clutch from Judith Leiber Couture, as well as a Super Bowl-inspired coffee cup.

She also wore a white crop top and matching pants, both of which were designed by Alaïa.

It’s almost time for Jennifer Lopez’s 2020 Super Bowl performance.

Ahead of the big game, the musician visited Miami, Florida, on Thursday to attend a press conference for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show. While there, she made sure to sport some football-inspired accessories.

For example, she held up a silver-and-gold coffee cup bedazzled with the LIV logo and game date while speaking with journalists.

caption She held up her bedazzled coffee cup while speaking to the press. source Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It’s unclear where Lopez got the custom piece from, but it appears to be one of multiple sparkling cups she owns. On January 19, she shared a selfie on Instagram in which she’s seen sipping from a different cup with the date of the 2020 Super Bowl written in red, white, and blue rhinestones.

“Happy Sunday!” she wrote alongside the photo. “Two week countdown until the Super Bowl = time for a new bling cup!!! Head over to my TikTok to take on the #JLoSuperBowlChallenge.”

In addition to her standout coffee cups, Lopez also carried a bedazzled clutch in the shape of a football. She shared a photo of herself carrying the Judith Leiber Couture bag while posing with Shakira on her Instagram story.

caption Shakira and Jennifer Lopez pose for a selfie. source Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

The gold bag typically retails for $3,995, but Lopez’s appears to have been customized to feature the date of the Super Bowl. Insider has reached out to Judith Leiber Couture to confirm the price.

caption Jennifer Lopez seemingly customized her football clutch. source Jennifer Lopez/Instagram

Sports-inspired purses also seem to be gaining traction among celebrities. In November 2019, for example, Rihanna attended a football match in Italy carrying a soccer ball-shaped purse from Louis Vuitton.

Lopez’s outfit was just as stunning as her accessories. She wore a two-piece set from Alaïa, which included a $1,240 crop top and $740 high-waisted pants. Her crystal Jimmy Choo pumps retail for $995.

caption Jennifer Lopez attends a Super Bowl press conference in Miami, Florida. source Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

Representatives for Jennifer Lopez did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.