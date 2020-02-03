Jennifer Lopez wore a reversible cape that looked like the American and Puerto Rican flags during her Super Bowl performance

caption Dancers held the cape after Lopez removed it from her arms. source Elsa/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Shakira on Sunday.

At one point during her halftime performance, Lopez wore a feathered cape that looked like the American flag.

When she extended her arms, she revealed that the inside of her cape looked like the Puerto Rican flag.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jennifer Lopez honored America and Puerto Rico during her 2020 Super Bowl performance over the weekend.

She took the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, and wore a variety of outfits throughout the show. One of her most eye-catching looks included a giant cape, which was made from multicolored feathers to resemble the American flag.

She wore the garment while performing with her daughter Emme, who sang a slowed-down version of her mother’s hit “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.”

caption Jennifer Lopez performs alongside her daughter Emme. source Elsa/Getty Images

When Lopez lifted her arms, she revealed that her cape was reversible. The second side was designed to look like the Puerto Rican flag, paying homage to her Puerto Rican heritage.

Lopez was born in New York City, and her parents were both born in Puerto Rico. The star frequently advocates for the island, and previously sang on Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Almost Like Praying,” a song that helped raise storm-relief funds after Hurricane Maria.

caption One side of her cape was designed to look like the Puerto Rican flag. source Elsa/Getty Images

Eventually, Lopez removed her cape with the help of dancers, who held the Puerto Rican side up behind her.

caption Dancers held the cape after Lopez removed it from her arms. source Elsa/Getty Images

Underneath her feathered outerwear, Lopez donned a metallic leotard with daring cutouts and sparkling fringe. She also wore sheer tights that had rows of mirrored jewels on each leg.

caption Lopez performs at the 2020 Super Bowl alongside Shakira. source Elsa/Getty Images

Prior to the big game, the musician got festive in football-inspired fashion. She carried a carried a football-shaped clutch to a halftime show press conference on Thursday, and also drank from a reusable coffee cup bedazzled with the LIV logo.

caption Jennifer Lopez showcases her bedazzled coffee cup on Thursday. source Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

You can watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s full halftime performance below.

Representatives for Jennifer Lopez did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.