‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek sends words of encouragement to Rep. John Lewis as they both battle pancreatic cancer

The “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who received an outpouring of support after announcing he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer last March, had his own message of support for Rep. John Lewis, who recently announced he had the disease.

The veteran civil-rights icon announced his diagnosis in late December, saying he planned to return to Washington to continue his work while undergoing treatment.

The veteran civil-rights icon announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer in late December, saying he planned to undergo treatment.

“I have been in some kind of fight – for freedom, equality, basic human rights – for nearly my entire life,” Lewis, 79, said in a statement. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

Trebek, who is also 79, announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March.

“We’re starting a new year, and let’s see if we can’t both complete the year as pancreatic cancer survivors,” Trebek told the Associated Press.

Alongside Trebek, other celebrities and members of Congress offered positive thoughts and prayers to the congressman, including former President Barack Obama and Bernice King, the youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.

If there’s one thing I love about @RepJohnLewis, it’s his incomparable will to fight. I know he’s got a lot more of that left in him. Praying for you, my friend. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 30, 2019

#JohnLewis is alive. Let’s not bury him in response to a diagnosis, no matter how dire. Think high.

Love deeply.

Be encouraged.

Encourage him. pic.twitter.com/5kaDIj174O — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 30, 2019

Lewis said in the statement that he planned to return to Washington to continue his work while undergoing treatment but “may miss a few votes during this period.”

“So I have decided to do what I know to do and do what I have always done: I am going to fight it and keep fighting for the Beloved Community,” Lewis said in the statement. “We still have many bridges to cross.”

Trebek has continued to serve as the host of “Jeopardy!” while undergoing chemotherapy. Trebek has received an outpouring of support since announcing the diagnosis, including from contestants. One recent competitor, Dhruv Gaur, used his Final Jeopardy answer to offer a message of support.

“I don’t want to get too mushy. I got mushy when young Dhruv wrote his final ‘Jeopardy!’ response, ‘We love you Alex!’ That caught me by surprise, brought me to the edge of tears,” Trebek told the AP. “It’s humbling to realize there are so many people out there who care enough about you to want to pray for you every day, who want to send you their best wishes.”

Trebek has been open about his diagnosis from the beginning, saying the disease could bring his hosting duties to an end. Nonetheless, he said he believes the popularity of the show will live on even after he leaves the show.

“No matter who’s hosting it, ‘Jeopardy!’ will go on,” he told the AP. “It’s a quality program, and it’s put together by very bright people. And when I move on, that doesn’t matter. It’s the best kind of reality television, so it will endure.”